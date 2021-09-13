On the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, Wayne White dropped a strip of a retired American flag into a burning barrel in memory of his friend, Army Sgt. Maj. Larry L. Strickland, who was killed in the Pentagon attack.
Strickland, a 52-year-old father of three, was scheduled to retire on Nov. 1, 2001. He was in the office of Lt. Gen. Timothy J. Maude watching television coverage of the attacks in New York City. They had their backs to the window when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into Maude's office at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. The crash and fire killed 64 on the plane and 125 at the Pentagon.
White, a retired Army lieutenant colonel from 1977-1999, knew Strickland for five years and sometimes carpooled with him to work. White, who was working at the Pentagon on 9/11 as a contracted program manager specializing in infrastructure information, said Strickland was a caring soldier and consummate professional who always put his troops first.
"Everybody knew Larry. Everybody was a friend of Larry's," he said. "The soldiers loved him. Leadership loved him. It was a tremendous loss."
White was one of dozens of veterans in a crowd of about 100 who took part in the third annual 9/11 commemoration at Lake Frederick, a residential development of approximately 1,000 homes off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522). The commemoration, which included the flag disposal, was sponsored by the Lake Frederick Veterans Club. It was one of several local tributes held Saturday, with others including a moment of silence on South Braddock Street in Winchester, speeches and music at a memorial at Shenandoah University, and a "Patriots Day" tribute at Clarke County High School featuring firefighters, police, veterans and music.
White recalled hearing a loud boom, like something heavy striking concrete, and said Flight 77 came to rest about 180 feet from his office. Smoke and flames began coming down the hall and a maintenance worker warned White and colleagues to evacuate.
The fact that the plane hit a renovated portion of the Pentagon — renovation of the 6-million-square foot facility began in 1999 — is credited with saving lives. White said improvements, such as lights on hallway floors and more fire extinguishers, helped during the evacuation.
"We didn't realize the impact of the crash until we got outside the building and were able to see the actual fire and the building burning as people were going in to pull others out," said White, a Lake Frederick resident since 2017. "It was a sad day."
The sadness and solidarity on 9/11 and the bitter division that followed were discussed by speakers at the university event. It drew some 300 people, including dozens of students born after the attacks.
Attendance has grown extensively at the annual memorial. The first tribute in 2017 only drew about 15 people, according to De'Angelo Wynn, who created the tribute.
Wynn, who earned his bachelor's degree in 2019, is a business graduate student at SU. He served in the Navy from 2008-2016 — which included two tours in Afghanistan — as a combat religious program specialist with duties including being a bodyguard for chaplains in combat zones. Besides paying tribute to 9/11 victims, the event is designed to forge ties between students and veterans on campus.
"We took it as a moment to pause, a moment to reflect and then to come together," said Wynn, who sang the national anthem on Saturday. "It has tremendously evolved."
Because the 19 hijackers had Muslim beliefs and many came from Arab countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the attacks caused a vicious backlash against Muslim-Americans including assaults, harassment, government detentions and surveillance. The Rev. DeLyn Celec, campus minister and worship arts coordinator, touched on the backlash. She noted how Muslim taxi drivers and Christian riders in New York City grieved together on 9/11.
"May we remember that stranger is not synonymous with enemy," she said. "May we remember the unlikely relationships that formed on that terrible day. And of course, may we remember with love, those who have fallen."
Cameron J. McCoy, university provost, said he tried but couldn't write a speech for the ceremony because of the gravity of the tribute. McCoy, an Army veteran who served from 1998-2009, was called back into the Army National Guard after the attacks. He recalled the different ethnic backgrounds of many of the soldiers he served with, including some who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also remembered then-President George W. Bush calling for Americans to respond to the attacks by living up to America's ideals and values.
"I wonder today if that's true. If we are living our values as a nation," McCoy said referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and resistance to efforts to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
McCoy asked those who were alive on 9/11 to recall the brief solidarity after the attacks and the words of Bush that day. At ceremonies for the victims of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Bush — who in a 2001 congressional address told the world the terrorists were "trying, in effect, to hijack Islam itself" and "you are with us or you are with the terrorists" — denounced "violent extremists at home" and politics that appeal to "anger, fear and resentment."
McCoy said Americans responded to Bush's call after 9/11.
"We did reach across the aisle. We did reach across and help a stranger," he said. "We cared deeply about one another as a nation."
McCoy recalled he and his 9-year-old son reciting the Pledge of Allegiance together when his son was learning online during the pandemic last year. McCoy said he thought about the pledge's call for "liberty and justice for all" on Saturday.
"We have to live the values of that pledge," he said. "Remember, we are one nation. Remember that call. Because we are being tested. Our resolve as a nation is being tested. Just as it was on 9/11."
