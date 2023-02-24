GAINESBORO — Valley Medical Transport’s new Community Paramedicine Program is a remedy for what Richard Shaffer calls “white coat fever.”
Also known as white coat syndrome, it’s a condition that happens when a patient’s blood pressure is unusually high at a health-care provider’s office even though it’s normal when the patient is at home.
Having received four recent home visits through Valley Health’s new pilot program, the 82-year-old northern Frederick County patient can vouch for that experience. It’s one of the reasons he’s praising the service following his latest hospital visit to address congestive heart failure.
Along with feeling calmer while receiving community paramedicine, Shaffer also hasn’t had to drive for the follow-up sessions or sit in a waiting room, said Cathy Hoopengardener, a veteran paramedic who is certified with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and offers community paramedicine.
On Tuesday, she had her last of four visits with Shaffer and his wife, Iris.
“I love doing it,” Hoopengardener said. “Once a week, we had a standing date.”
The program, which is funded entirely by Winchester Medical Center, “aims to reduce hospital readmissions by providing follow-up visits in patient homes in the first 30 days after their hospital stay,” a recent Valley Health news release explains.
“We see a lot of success with this model,” said Brandon Truman, director of Mobile Integrated Healthcare at Valley Health. “It’s the first of its kind here in this region.”
Truman, who’s been with Valley Health about six years, introduced the program to the health system’s Northern Shenandoah Valley area after launching a similar program in Georgia.
Community paramedicine differs from home health care in that it covers a gap in home-based health not reimbursed by insurance.
Valley Health’s new program helps people who are transitioning back to home life after a recent hospital stay and can benefit from additional short-term help. The service addresses various clinical issues that, if left unresolved, could spark another medical crisis.
“This is a new model to health care,” Truman said.
“While we have several services in place, there is a gap for patients who don’t qualify for the skilled nursing care of home health or a rehab/nursing facility. We think this program will make a very real difference in the ability of individuals to manage their health more successfully from home.”
One of the main benefits for Shaffer was receiving clarity on how much medication to take after he received a lower dose of Lasix from his pharmacy and didn’t know he should be taking a higher dose to treat fluid in the lungs until Hoopengardener pointed out his doctor’s instructions during one of her visits.
“You need someone to look at these things sometimes,” his wife said.
It’s also beneficial for rural areas to have a community-based program as an alternative to home health care because of the distance that health care professionals sometimes drive, he said.
In receiving treatment for diabetes and kidney failure, Shaffer said that the home health care service he had coming to his house from Fairfax or D.C. canceled more than once because they didn’t feel like making the drive out to northwestern Frederick on days when he was their only appointment in the area.
“Several times they called and canceled,” he said.
However, Shaffer had only praise for Hoopengardener and the staff at DaVita Kidney Care in Rutherford Crossing where he receives regular dialysis treatments.
Each of Hoopengardener’s visits lasts about 45 minutes, though she said her first visit can be longer since she and her clients cover a lot of information.
She is skilled in offering assistance in chronic disease education, nutrition, medication assistance, home safety for patients transitioning from the hospital and connecting patients to community resources that help with transportation, food insecurity or other concerns.
Shaffer is her second patient to graduate from the program, following another patient in Front Royal who graduated last week.
Thrilled to be pursuing her dream in paramedicine, she said, “It’s a very personal kind of care.”
