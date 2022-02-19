WINCHESTER — Members of a community prayer group hope more people join them in praying for local communities.
Hopewell Centre Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) hosts the group from 7 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at Centre Meeting House at 203 N. Washington St. in Winchester.
While social justice concerns helped fuel the group’s formation, member Margaret Riley said the gatherings can be used to pray for anything going on in life.
Through prayer, the hope is that communities can heal and progress.
“It pushes out positive energy and care and connects so that healing for whatever you’re seeking can happen,” Riley said. “You may not necessarily see a tangible, quick result, but that faith is what brings the positive changes. They may not be the changes you expect, but it takes you on a path to good.”
Quakers believe that everyone carries an inner light and that spiritual life is both an inward and outward journey of seeking direction and continued revelation from God.
“We believe God’s in every living thing, especially people,” group member Dick Bell said. “We believe that when you pray, you activate that connection with the divine portion of yourself. The more that you do that, the more grounded you become. We’re all going to have tragedies; it’s going to happen. But faith helps you deal with that.”
Though group members are mostly Quakers, the prayer meetings are open to anyone.
Meetings mostly follow Quaker practices, which lend themselves to silent or quiet worship and praying.
John Guiser leads most of the prayer meetings.
“Initially it came as sort of a response I was feeling after we had discussed as a meeting the problem of racism,” Guiser said. “Through this discussion, I was thinking about how to reach out to Black churches and how to share with them and have them share with us their spiritual experiences.”
Guiser said he’s been making connections with other churches, mostly through sharing prayer requests via email, though he does attend several church services in the area and works alongside other churches to serve the community.
“It’s the idea that we can be here in a small number, but we’re taking the intentions of other churches and bringing them here and bringing an awareness,” he said.
The group finds different ways to channel prayer, including bell ringing, readings, sharing of prayer concerns and praises, and listening to music.
“Just coming and sitting with the group, you’re contributing,” Riley added. “Not everyone will speak, but your presence here makes a difference.”
For more information or to email a prayer request to the group, email hopewellquakers@gmail.com.
