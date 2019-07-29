WINCHESTER — St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s first Pillars of Love awards banquet on Saturday evening was a sold-out event that honored 10 local residents for their community service.
The honorees were: Willa Mae Banks, Sharon Dixon, John Foreman, Judy Humbert, Tamara Green, Geneva Jackson, Maggie Lee, Sadie Nelson, Melissa Turner and Gladys Walker.
More than 140 people attended the event at the George Washington Hotel.
Event organizer Wilhelmina Booker said 25 people’s names were submitted to be considered for the new honor. A committee at St. Paul AME Church, located on North Loudoun Street, selected the 10 recipients.
“These are people who a lot consider to be our silent heroes, they’re working behind the scenes, they never get any shine, they never get any accolades,” Booker said. “They just keep filling holes, supporting people in need.”
The “pillars” who were honored have long histories of community service. Walker, for instance, has volunteered at the Congregational-Community Action Project (C-CAP) for more than 30 years. The South Kent Street nonprofit group helps those in need with food and clothing, among other things. At the age of 84, Walker still tries to volunteer there at least once or twice a week.
Booker said it’s important to highlight the value of community service.
“We can all walk by and just pretend those people aren’t there, but as a group, as a collective, as a community we can come together and do something as opposed to just keep driving by,” Booker said about the area’s homeless population.
Banks was one of the founding members of Showers for Souls, which provides showers and breakfasts for homeless people through her church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Winchester.
Green, director of Frederick County’s Department of Social Services, has been a foster parent for over 17 years, fostering more than 25 children. She’s also coached travel basketball for girls in the community.
“You never expect something like this,” Green said about receiving the award.
“Our most vulnerable populations are our children, our disabled, and our adults, and so I not only have the honor but the privilege everyday to make a difference in somebody’s life,” Green told the audience. “I don’t take that lightly.”
Nelson was the first black teacher hired at Robert E. Aylor Middle School around 1980. She later became an assistant principal, making her the first black administrator in Frederick County Public Schools. Her career in education spanned 32 years. She still occasionally works as a substitute teacher at Northwestern Regional Education Programs (NREP).
“We need to have more prayers to support education, because it is important because they are going to be where you are one day,” Nelson told the audience.
Jackson volunteers with Blue Ridge Hospice, the AIDS Response Effort, The Laurel Center, and more.
“Volunteering is like paying rent to live on this earth. I’m paying rent, thank everybody,” Jackson said.
Dixon was a teacher at Virginia Charlotte DeHart Elementary School for 34 years. In retirement, she is an active volunteer. She is a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a consultant with the Handley Library and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and serves on the John Kirby Committee.
John Foreman, who battled alcoholism, used his experiences to help others in the community dealing with substance abuse. In the late 1970s, Foreman opened and managed the Pastoral Care Center detox facility on South Cameron Street. The city took over the facility and renamed it Starting Point in 1981, but it ceased operations in the early 2000s.
Lee, who moved to Winchester’s North End in 2006, became a volunteer and eventually president of the North End Citizens’ Association. She has volunteeredwith the Highland Food Pantry and Literacy Volunteers and helped launch the initial campaign to get the Douglas Community Center renovated.
Turner serves on the advisory board for Bright Futures of Winchester-Frederick County. She also does fundraising for Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.
Humbert is an author, historian and social justice advocate who served on the Winchester School Board from 1993 to 2000.
“Now let’s all put our talents together and make Winchester a better place to live,” Humbert told the crowd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.