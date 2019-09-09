WINCHESTER — Crowds strolled through Jim Barnett Park on Saturday to pick up safety tips at the 14th annual Community Safety Fair
The free event, sponsored by Winchester Medical Center and the Winchester Police Department with support from the Winchester Medical Center Foundation, featured more than 50 exhibits, many of them hands-on.
One booth educated people about the proper places to store medication in a house. Camryn Shope, a Shenandoah University pharmacy student, said bathrooms aren’t the best location because of the moisture from baths and showers. A cool, dry place is best.
Another booth educated families about Halloween safety and the importance of only eating candy that’s in its original, unopened wrapper.
Tanya Armstrong, a child life specialist for Valley Health, had various household items on display to raise awareness about common misconceptions regarding poison control. For example, she often asks people which of two items is the safest to ingest — pain relief cream or toothpaste? It’s a trick question, she said, because toothpaste can cause severe stomach cramping if a person eats enough of it.
Even vanilla extract can be dangerous since it contains 41% alcohol, she said, and children less than a year old could be poisoned if they eat honey.
But poisoning doesn’t always come from ingesting a substance. A person can be poisoned through smell, touch or taste, she added.
At another station, there were pedal cars participants could ride while wearing “DUI goggles” to give them a sense of what it’s like to drive while intoxicated.
Five-year-old Clara Vick, of Winchester, said learned at the fair about the importance of wearing a bicycle helmet.
Cheri Vick, Clara’s mother, said she brought her daughter to the fair to learn about safety while having fun. Vick said she learned a lot about poison control and pet preparedness in the event of a natural disaster.
Brian Robine, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., brought his two children to the fair so they could see the different types of emergency responders that are involved in saving someone’s life, such as police officers and fire fighters. It was his first year visiting the fair.
“It’s awesome here,” Robine said. “I think everybody needs to come out here and experience this.”
