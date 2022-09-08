WINCHESTER — Area public safety agencies will unite Saturday in an effort to ensure that children from disadvantaged families never go hungry.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester to host the annual Community Safety Fair with the goal of better meeting the needs of local students living in poverty.
"There is no admission fee but donations [to Bright Futures] are welcome," Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. "Canned goods are also welcome."
Bright Futures, based at 178 Indian Hollow Road near Winchester, is a nonprofit that works to address the basic needs of Winchester and Frederick County students who are experiencing homelessness or live in poverty. The organization provides children with food, clothing, bedding, school supplies, personal hygiene items and more, the bulk of which is donated by area individuals, businesses and community service groups.
The Community Safety Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at James Wood Middle School at 1313 Amherst St. in Winchester.
Gosnell said big things are planned for the day including music, food vendors, a Kids Zone, a dunk tank, an auction, drone and K9 demonstrations, and more.
"We'll have an inflatable shooting range for BB guns to teach youngsters the proper and safe method for handling a firearm," he said. "We'll also have displays of our utility vehicles [from the Sheriff's Office] — the SWAT vehicle, cruisers, maybe one of the Humvees — as well as some of the various equipment we use such as scuba gear for the dive team."
Additionally, since the Community Safety Fair will be held one day before the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, a moment of silence is planned to honor the victims and the people who came to their aid.
Along with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, displays and demonstrations will be offered throughout the event by the Winchester Police Department, Winchester Fire and Rescue Department and the Round Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
Gosnell said the Frederick County Sheriff's Office has supported and worked with Bright Futures for years "to help make sure there are no kids going to school hungry. Anything we can do to bring attention to Bright Futures' goals and mission, we're more than happy to do."
Gosnell said Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland is committed to serving local youth, and the Community Safety Fair is a perfect way for him and the Sheriff's Office to do that.
"We want these kids to have a positive interaction with law enforcement," Gosnell said. "We want that to be their first contact with us and our people, not necessarily when tragedy or an unfortunate situation takes place."
To learn more about Saturday's Community Safety Fair, visit the Bright Futures website at https://bit.ly/3BAKjIR or the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page at facebook.com/fredcovaso.
