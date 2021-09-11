WINCHESTER — Fun activities and safety demonstrations are planned for the Community Safety Fair on Saturday at James Wood Middle School.
The fair will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. It is being hosted by Frederick/Winchester Bright Futures in partnership with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Bright Futures is a nonprofit “that helps schools connect student needs with resources that already exist in the community,” according to its website.
People who attend the fair are invited to donate non-perishable food items to benefit Bright Futures.
Fire and rescue equipment will be on display at the fair, as well as an Aircare helicopter, SWAT vehicle, police cruiser and command bus. A K-9 will also be there. Fire and rescue officials will give a drone demonstration at 1:30 p.m., and representatives from Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will perform a live wire demonstration at 2:15 p.m.
Other fun opportunities at the fair include a 12:45 p.m. mascot dance-off, interactive games, inflatables, crafts and face painting. Food from Chick-fil-A and Fizzle BBQ will be available for purchase, and there will be a concession stand to benefit Bright Futures.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to dunk 12 local school and government officials in a dunk tank, including several Frederick County School Board members, Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Because the event coincides with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 there will be a moment of silence and recognition.
For more information on the Community Safety Fair, go to bit.ly/BFCommSafetyFairEvent.
