WINCHESTER — Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester wants you to have fun this weekend by playing it safe.
The nonprofit’s Community Safety Fair, an annual tradition since 2006, returns Saturday to James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St. in Winchester.
“This started out as a way to showcase our partners in law enforcement, fire and rescue, and throughout the entire community,” Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester Program Coordinator Elise Stine-Dolinar said.
The Community Safety Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a lot of stuff is planned for those three hours.
Attendees will be able to get up close and personal with a wide assortment of vehicles and equipment used by local emergency service agencies, including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s Crisis Negotiations Team tools and command vehicle, DARE vehicle, SWAT vehicle, search and rescue vehicle and four-wheelers; the Winchester Police Department’s aerial drones, bicycle patrol unit, Community Response Team vehicle and SWAT apparatus; and the Winchester Sheriff’s Office’s autism awareness cruiser.
Additionally, for the first time, Stine-Dolinar said a conservation police officer (a position formerly referred to as game warden) from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will have a display at the fair. And, if everything goes according to plan, she said an emergency services helicopter will be landing and taking off during the event.
Other highlights will include the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s shooting range for BB guns and archery, its water rescue truck (if available) and a K-9 unit that will give a special demonstration at 10:30 a.m. McGruff the Crime Dog and a K-9 officer from the Winchester Police Department will also be in attendance, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative will offer a hands-on electrical demonstration.
Members of the Winchester Police Department’s Volunteers in Policing unit will offer free fingerprinting for children. Car seat inspections and CPR demonstrations will also be available, and children can play in a Kids Zone filled with inflatables.
At 11:30 a.m., mascots from local schools, agencies and businesses will have a dance off. As of Friday, Stine-Dolinar said Bright Futures had lined up mascots from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Mill Elementary School, Texas Roadhouse restaurant and Gainesboro Elementary School, and was looking for additional costumed characters willing to bust a move.
The Community Safety Fair will also feature a dunk tank that, starting at 10:20 a.m., will be occupied by several community notables. Participants who have agreed to get wet for the cause include Winchester City Council member Les Veach (10:40-11 a.m.), Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman (11-11:30 a.m.) and interim Winchester Sheriff William Sales (11:45 a.m.-12:05 p.m.). The remaining 20- to 30-minute slots will be filed by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s school resource officers for James Wood Middle (10:20-10:40 a.m.), Indian Hollow Elementary (12:20-12:40 p.m.) and James Wood High (12:40-1 p.m.).
As of Friday, Stine-Dolinar said they still needed a dunk tank volunteer for the 12:05-12:20 p.m. slot.
“We are looking for that special VIP,” she said, noting that any local luminaries interested in getting dunked can email her at stinedoe@fcpsk12.net.
While there’s no admission fee for the Community Safety Fair, bring along a few bucks anyway because there will be items for purchase.
“We’ll have 36 different vendors selling food and crafts, any number of things,” Stine-Dolinar said.
Also, bring some non-perishable food items because Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester will be conducting a food drive at the fair.
“The donated food goes right back out to our students and their families who are experiencing food insecurity,” Stine-Dolinar said. “When a family is in crisis, they can reach out to their [school] counselor and we’re able to respond with food immediately. We’re also able to use the food to support our weekend Food Pack program that helps more than 1,300 kids a week during the school year.”
Bright Future’s Food Pack program serves students in Winchester and Frederick County who may not have enough to eat at home. Every weekend, participants receive enough food for two breakfasts and two lunches, as well as fruit, vegetables and drinks.
The program is an example of Bright Futures’ commitment to provide basic needs to local students. In order to help kids worry less about their living situations and focus more on their academic success, the organization provides them with clothes, bedding, books, school supplies and, of course, food.
To learn more about Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester and its Community Safety Fair, visit http://bit.ly/3ZbLRmp.
