WINCHESTER — Organizers for this year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner are expecting as many guests as last year, according to Bob Cleaver, one of the coordinators of the annual holiday event.
The free meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church at 116 S. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall. Anyone who stops by the church during that time will be served a hot, traditional Thanksgiving dinner. People may also request to have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to their home.
Donations, Winchester and Frederick County corporate sponsors, church partners, business supporters and volunteers make the annual dinner possible.
Last year, 450 volunteers helped serve or deliver about 1,400 meals. The gargantuan feast included 130 turkeys, 120 pies, 35 gallons of gravy and 13 cases of green beans. Organizers are preparing for the same number of meals this year, Cleaver said.
In 2013, 300 volunteers served 900 to 1,000 meals. Cleaver attributes the event’s growth to better publicity.
Guests over the years have told Cleaver they wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal if it wasn’t for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
“We’re just taking care of the community,” he said. “It’s a part of generosity that doesn’t expect anything in return.”
The dinner began more than 30 years ago and was originally sponsored and housed at local The Salvation Army, Cleaver said. About a decade or so later, the church became the host site.
Requests for free home delivery of a meal must be made by today by calling 540-435-9897. No calls will be taken on Wednesday or Thursday.
Those who have signed up online to donate food to the dinner can drop it off at the church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The sign-up deadline to volunteer or donate food was Sunday.
For additional information, call Cleaver at 540-560-9937, Bill Stewart at 540-560-5928 or Lacy Morise at 540-435-7565.
