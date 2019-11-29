Local communities and towns are getting ready for the holidays. The celebrations begin this weekend — with Middletown starting things off this afternoon with its Tree Lighting Ceremony.
Mark your calendars for these community events.
Middletown
Middletown will hold a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 4:45 p.m. today and then its parade at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Tree Lighting takes place by the McDonald’s on Reliance Road. The event will include live music, a bonfire, pizza, hot dogs and cider.
The parade, held rain or shine, will begin at Lord Fairfax Community College and travel South down Main Street, turn left on Fifth Street and continue North on Church Street. More than 100 units have signed up for the parade.
After the parade, there will be cookies with Santa at the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue. There will also be coloring pages to keep kids entertained and a photo booth.
Stephens CityStephens City will host its second annual Hometown Christmas event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday along Main Street.
Activities include:
• Secret Santa shopping area where children can purchase gifts for $1 to $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stephens City United Methodist Church; the church will also hold a bake sale to support the youth mission trip next summer
• Mayor Mike Diaz will conduct a free historic house walking tour starting at 11 a.m. at the Newtown History Center (check in time is 20 minutes before the tour starts)
• Hallelujah Chorus sing-along and performance by the Shenandoah Valley Chorus at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church
• A Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue Santa will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. for children to share their Christmas wish lists at the Newtown Commons.
• Town businesses will host a scavenger hunt with prizes
• A Warming Tree will be at Capon Valley Bank where newly donated mittens, gloves, scarves and hats can be clipped to the tree to support the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP)
• Greeting cards will be made available for anyone wanting to send an anonymous “Thank-A-Veteran” greeting to military personnel receiving medical services at the Martinsburg (West Virginia) VA Center
• Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. with Christmas carols by members of Camp of Faith Church followed by hot chocolate and cookies.
Information: Jacquetta Owen at Stellar Seven or email jacquettaowen@gmail.com.
Winchester
Winchester’s annual holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony will be held on Monday. The parade begins at 7 p.m. and the tree lighting ceremony will be held on the Loudoun Street Mall following the parade.
The parade begins at the intersection of Piccadilly and Cameron streets, travels down Piccadilly to Braddock Street, turns left on Braddock, turns left on Cork Street and ends at Cameron.
Santa will walk down Rouss Avenue to light the Christmas tree.
Parking garages will charge a flat $5 fee.
Berryville
At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Berryville Main Street will host its annual Christmas tree lighting in Rose Hill Park.
This year’s tree-lighting ceremony will feature music by the Clarke County Community Band and local children’s choirs. Those attending will receive hot chocolate, candy canes and candles to hold while singing Christmas carols.
Winners of the annual Decorated Parking Meter Contest will be announced, and Berryville Mayor Pat Dickinson will ceremoniously flip the switch to light the town’s tree. After the free event, walk to nearby Barns of Rose Hill (95 Chalmers Ct.) for more music by the Clarke County Community Band and Student Art Exhibit Opening at 7 p.m.
Contact Berryville Main Street at 540-313-7467.
Parking is available in the public lot on South Church Street next to the park.
Boyce
Boyce’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company on South Greenway Avenue. Those attending will be able to talk to Santa, sing holiday songs and enjoy refreshments.
Clarke County Christmas Parade
Santa will be the featured attraction at the Clarke County Christmas Parade at noon Dec. 7. The parade will begin at Station Avenue on Berryville’s east side, proceed west along Main Street and end at the Clarke County Public Schools’ Administration Building on West Main.
After the parade, Santa will make an appearance at the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on South Buckmarsh Street.
The parade’s rain date will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.