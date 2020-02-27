WINCHESTER — The 26th Valley Health Community Wellness Festival will be inside the Apple Blossom Mall on Saturday.
Its goal is to offer an opportunity for people to take a greater interest in their health and learn about area resources.
“Our community is very fortunate that we have a lot of resources already in place,” said Mike Wade, marketing and operations manager with Valley Health.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 80 health, wellness and fitness exhibitors will be inside the mall doing demonstrations in fitness and healthy cooking, and providing free and low-cost health screenings, food tastings and fun programs for children and adults.
In previous years, the festival has offered a teddy bear clinic for children. This year, Wade said, one of the big focuses will be on the Healthy Kid Experience, which encourages children to adopt healthy habits.
The initiative, called 95210, strives to help kids get nine hours of sleep a night, eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables each day, limit screen time to two hours a day, get at least an hour of physical activity each day and ideally consume zero drinks with added sugar.
The festival also includes advice on maintaining health and helping others be safe, Wade said.
“I think where it’s changed in some ways is an acknowledgment of how important it is to take the bigger perspective of health,” he said.
The schedule will include fitness and wellness demonstrations in the JCPenney Court:
10:10 a.m. — Jazzercise Express, Jazzercise Winchester Premier Fitness Center
10:50 a.m. — Bodyweight Strength Training, Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center
11:30 a.m. — Soccer: The Beautiful Game, Soccer Shots
12:50 p.m. — Gymnastics, East Coast Gymnastics & Cheer
1:30 p.m. — Easy Options for Eating Healthy, Nibblins
2:10 p.m. — Healthy Eating On the Go, Chick-fil-a
3 p.m. — Healthy Meal Options, Barbara Hineline, Fresco Kitchen
Valley Health Lab Services will offer blood tests at discounted rates:
Community (General) Wellness Panel — $45
Prostatic Specific Antigen (PSA) — $15
C-Reactive Protein: high sensitivity (hsCRP) — $15
Vitamin D — $15
Hemoglobin A1C (HgbA1C) — $10
Tests for CBC, Comprehensive Metabolic Panel, Lipid Profile and TSH will also be available. Fasting may be required for certain tests.
Blood work is one of the hallmarks of the festival, and Wade said he sees some of the same people each year.
“I call them my festival friends,” he said.
The convenience of being at the mall allows for a variety of visitors — from those who come specifically for the festival to others who drop in because they happen to be there shopping.
A Lay Rescuer Training Event offered by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services’ REVIVE program will aim to help people with family or friends dealing with opioid use.
The training can help:
A friend or family member of someone taking opioids.
Those interested in learning how to save lives.
Those interested in getting NARCAN medication free.
Pre-registration is encouraged for the training. Register at surveymonkey.com/r/6TXB376.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, which serves students in Frederick County and Winchester Public Schools, will be on-site collecting food and clothing items to help fight hunger around the community.
Items they’re looking for:
Ready-to-eat breakfast and lunch items, fruits and vegetables, and healthy snacks.
No glass containers or family size boxes/servings. Juice and pasta are not needed.
Help with clothing.
Boys’/Men’s sweat/athletic pants (sizes 5T through Adult XL).
Girls’/Women’s sweat/athletic pants/leggings (sizes 5T through Adult XL).
Athletic shoes (girls’ size 1 through women’s size 10, boys’ size 11 through men’s size 10).
Drop off donations at the welcome stations located near mall entrances or the Bright Futures booth near JCPenney Court. Visit valleyhealthlink.com/wellnessfestival for the Bright Futures Food Wish List.
For more information on REVIVE, contact Nancy Haden at nhaden@nwcsb.com or visit roadtorecovery.info. For information on the Healthy Kids initiative, visit NorthernVirginiaHealthyKids.org.
For more information on the free festival, visit valleyhealthlink.com/wellnessfestival.
