WINCHESTER — A new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical clinic opened its doors this week in Frederick County and welcomed its first patients after relocating from Stephens City.
Staff and veterans say they are glad to have the facility at 100 Dawson Drive near Kernstown.
“The patients are very happy. We have a lot of services under one roof,” said Rob Border, business operations manager. “This is like a one-stop shop.”
According to officials, the building’s layout will be replicated in other localities as the VA adds facilities to provide medical care for veterans.
“Our next build will be Hagerstown (Maryland) and then we will go to Cumberland (Maryland), so this is the footprint,” Border said. “There might be some little changes here and there with their staff, but this is how it is going to be set up. This was our design. We sat down with the staff, took a lot of time, got input from all the staff, did a lot of tweaking.”
Double the size of the old clinic, the new facility spans 22,000 square feet, which will help serve a rising number of military veterans in the Winchester metropolitan area.
On staff are five primary care providers, a full-time occupational therapist and a full-time physical therapist.
Almost 5,000 veterans are assigned to the clinic, and, according to a media release, nearly 12,800 veterans are eligible for care in the region, which encompasses Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Warren and Shenandoah in Virginia and Hampshire County in West Virginia.
The Stephens City VA clinic closed on June 23 and the new clinic opened the following Tuesday.
“As we look at where veterans live and how we serve them, it’s important to be where they are, and Winchester has a sizable veteran population. This is how we serve them: we are where they are,” said Lona Lozinski, public affairs specialist for the Martinsburg (W.Va.) VA Medical Center, which serves more than 70,000 veterans in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania and operates seven Community Based Outpatient Clinics including the new facility on Dawson Drive, which is located near Interstate 81 and Va. 37.
The new clinic was built to modern VA treatment facility standards and has 31 exam rooms for services such as primary care, mental health and occupational therapy. Additional treatment areas for services such as optometry, physical therapy and audiology also are included.
Expanded parking is available as well.
A tour of the clinic offered a glimpse into the wide-ranging care that’s offered. A large space for physical therapy, with windows that let in a flood of natural light, is positioned off the lobby for convenient access.
“A lot of thought went into little things like that,” said clinic manager Megan Shickle-Wise.
Officials spoke about the feeling of hometown care at the facility.
“The panel sizes vary up to 1,200, so you have the same doctor, the same RN, and the same LPN who get to know those same 1,200 patients,” Shickle-Wise said about patient care teams. “So that’s really neat in a good way to create those relationships. We have amazing staff here.”
Lozinski added that careful planning went into the area for primary care for women.
“Women as a veterans demographic for care is the fastest-growing demographic that we serve,” she said.
Another top priority is the inclusion of space to provide screening for possible toxic exposure for veterans, with the passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act enacted by Congress last year.
“Having that area assigned for PACT Act, for PACT team, is kind of one of the ways we are signaling that we are serious about this. We want to make sure the people who deserve these benefits are getting the benefits they deserve,” Lozinski said.
She added: “As we look forward to these other clinics and making sure we are providing bright, beautiful spaces for [veterans] to come into and feel warm and welcomed, this facility is the model for that.”
