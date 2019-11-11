BERRYVILLE — A telecommunications infrastructure company has abandoned its plans to replace a wireless phone antenna mast in southeastern Clarke County with one more than double its height.
Crown Castle sought from the Clarke County Planning Commission approval of a special-use permit and site plan that would have enabled the company to erect a monopole 185 feet tall on the west side of Mt. Carmel Road (Va. 606) about 450 feet from John Mosby Highway (U.S. 17/50) in Pine Acres. The steel pole would have replaced an existing structure only 84 feet tall.
However, the company recently withdrew its permit application, according to county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
“They didn’t give us an explanation” as to why, Stidham said.
During its Sept. 10 meeting, the Clarke County Board of Zoning Appeals denied Crown Castle a variance needed to build the replacement monopole. The variance was for a side yard setback from an adjacent cemetery lot. The board determined that the company did not meet some criteria required for a variance, a report in a recent planning commission agenda packet showed.
The existing monopole resembles a flagpole to try and make it less noticeable on the landscape than a regular monopole or a traditional lattice-style telecommunications tower. Stidham has said the replacement structure would have been a regular monopole.
Crown Castle proposed to replace the existing monopole to eliminate phone service interruptions between Va. 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) and Va. 606, as well as improve service in areas near the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, a document showed.
During the planning commission’s Sept. 6 meeting, both commission members and area residents voiced concerns about the replacement monopole. A public hearing that began during that meeting was supposed to be continued until the commission’s Oct. 4 meeting. In the interim, according to Stidham, a lawyer for Crown Castle told county planning officials that the company wanted another month to consult with owners of the property on which the current pole is located. Those owners had told county officials that company employees had discussed neither the special-use permit application nor the site plan application with them.
As a result, the hearing was continued until the commission’s Nov. 1 meeting. But the company withdrew its application before then.
“If they were to refile (to try and continue plans to erect a new monopole), they would have to start all over again” and submit a totally new application, Stidham said. “They just couldn’t pick up where they left off” with the one that was withdrawn.
