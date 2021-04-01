WINCHESTER — Concern Hotline will hold its first community training event since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than a year ago.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10 at the Our Health Campus, 329 N. Cameron St., in the Eagle Board Room. Participants will be trained on being compassionate listeners and how to intervene in a crisis.
Prior to the pandemic, the Winchester-based crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization would hold four training sessions annually for volunteers. COVID-19 restrictions resulted in last year's session not being held.
Concern Hotline Executive Director Rusty Holland said the nonprofit group has seen an uptick in calls during the pandemic. Last year, 3,250 calls were made to Concern Hotline, up 24% from 2019. So far in 2021, there has been a 21% increase in calls from 2020. Holland said many callers are dealing with depression, anxiety, isolation and suicidal thoughts. He said all of these problems have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“The people that weren't having suicidal thoughts began having suicidal thoughts and those that were having thoughts began making plans and those people who were making plans kicked it up a notch,” Holland said. “Everything just got heightened in the pandemic.”
Concern Hotline has 42 volunteer listeners, but it lost eight volunteers last year, so it is hoping to recruit more people to help handle the increased call volume.
“Last year was pretty tough, the main reason being that the listeners that we have were dealing with a lot of the same issues that our callers were calling about — their fear of the pandemic, isolation, depression, not being able to get out and do the things they normally like to do,” Holland said.
Charlie Franks, Concern Hotline program coordinator, said those who wish to become a volunteer listener should commit to do so for an entire year, volunteering for at least one four hour-shift a week.
“We ask for folks to give us a year,” Franks said. “Most folks give us more than that. But really that’s the only requirement that we have, because we do invest a lot of time and energy and money in training and supporting those listeners. When you lose one, you lose an investment of organization resources.”
Franks said those interested in becoming a volunteer listener should call or text him at 301-331-4201 or send an email to vc@concernhotline.org.
For more information about Concern Hotline, visit concernhotline.org. Anyone who needs to talk with a trained Concern Hotline volunteer should call 540-667-0145.
