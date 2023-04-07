WINCHESTER — It’s 55 for 55! Concern Hotline strives to make it easy for humans to connect and feel at home in the world. When the crisis hotline celebrates its 55th anniversary on April 20, Executive Director Rusty Holland says face-to-face social interaction will be celebrated by way of food, libation and music that will make you groove.
Tickets to the party at Fox Meadow Barn on Old Firehouse Lane near Winchester are $55.
Festivities begin at 5:30 and end around 9 p.m. The event is a chance to raise funds while honoring volunteers, supporters and anyone who feels like coming out to have a good time fundraising with great folks.
“It’s an all-inclusive ticket. Once you walk in the door, you’re a VIP for the night,” according to Holland. Clarke County’s Low Water Bridge Band will perform music described on the band’s website (lwbbmusic.com) as “romping, stomping, country-grass Americana [that] ain’t for the faint of heart.” Holland says not to be shocked if more than a handful of revelers break out their dance moves.
The food will be on-point. Holland says he has asked the experts from local restaurants to “show off a bit.” Chefs from Village Square and V2 Raw Bar, Café del Sol, Flavours by Sodexo, Bonnie Blue and Lisa Sheppard from Love at First Bite Catering will cook up their specialties. “I want the chefs there to showcase their skills. I want people to see the faces of those restaurants,” Holland says.
He’s equally excited about desserts from a cupcake fountain, coffee and tea drinks from Lloyd’s Tropical Island Coffee and Café and mixed drinks, beer and wine from The Monument. He notes that when it comes to the people providing the food and drink, it is not a “one time gig for them. It’s an ongoing mission. They help out year-round with Concern Hotline trainings and events.”
City National Bank stepped up as lead sponsor of the event. Lykens Chiropractic, Perry Engineering, First Bank and other business are also chipping in to make sure Concern Hotline’s event is festive and fun.
Concern Hotline has a budget of $216,000 a year, according to Holland. “Find a company that operates 24/7 for under $200,000 a year. Sponsors, friends, foundations — that’s what keeps us going,” he says.
Pairing faces with the food, the music and the fundraising is important to Holland. “The last time we celebrated an anniversary was our 50th. It was a more formal event. There’s a time and place for that. But, this year, this year needs to be different. I want people to talk about why they’re there. I want people to socialize and mingle, like our parents used to do,” Holland says.
He’d know a thing or two about what “our parents used to do.” His mother was one of the founding volunteers of Concern Hotline. “I’ve been director for nine years and volunteering for 24. I’ve fried a lot of fish at fundraisers, answered a lot of phone calls. I’ve lived Concern Hotline,” Holland says. He knows the ins-and-outs of the organization and its history well.
It’s difficult to put a number on how many lives Concern Hotline has saved or influenced positively during the 55 years it’s been around. The 24/7 hotline has two full-time employees. It also has a fleet of volunteers who help in a variety of ways. And, the hotline has about 40 trained crisis line volunteers, who work four-hour shifts to make sure someone is available to answer calls.
Some individuals who are experiencing a crisis might call just once and get the help they need. Other individuals might call several times. It is anonymous. The focus is on helping people when they need it, whenever they need it. Period. It is a judgment-free zone.
“It takes a special person. I’ve had trainings when people walk out halfway through because it is emotionally charged. Active listening is a real skill,” Holland says. “We train separation from personal beliefs. If a volunteer has strong beliefs that make it difficult for them to provide unbiased support, there are other ways they can volunteer for Concern Hotline that don’t involve active listening.”
Concern Hotline has been adept at helping individuals throughout the past 55 years because it has evolved. The organization and its volunteers have adapted to changes in technology in a way that’s enhanced the type of support the organization provides.
When the hotline began decades ago, helping people connect via telephone hotline involved a few more steps than it does to today. Back in 1968, there were no cellphones. If a person in crisis called the hotline, the call went to a switchboard at The George Washington Hotel. The operator would connect the caller to a landline where a volunteer would answer.
When switchboards became more obsolete, landlines were still in full-use. “Back in my early tenure here,” Holland says, “volunteers had to go to call centers when they were on duty. But, now that there are cellphones and, especially since COVID when everything went remote, our active listener volunteers can receive calls anywhere.”
This has allowed volunteers to continue to help others even if they, themselves, move out of the Northern Shenandoah Valley or are out of the region for an extended period of time. “It’s more convenient for volunteers. They can move and continue with their shifts as long as they stay current with local resources and know where to refer people,” Holland explains.
Since cellphones have made it possible for volunteers to move about while they are on duty, it should be similarly noted that a caller who is experiencing crisis is not bound to a landline either. Calls can come in from anywhere at any time. Current technologies can provide a consistent lifeline for folks no matter where and when they find themselves in need.
There’s good support for the volunteer active listeners, too, these days. Those volunteers have 24 hour access to Concern Hotline supervisory support when they require an extra hand.
“We want to get out the message of our mission and give people the information so that they know there is always a compassionate listener available 24/7. They care. We try to empower callers to make life decisions on their own. Callers can call anytime, whether they feel down because they are having a bad day and are a little blue, or if they have a mental health crisis. They can call anytime. There is someone who will answer who cares. Just pick up the phone and call us. Someone will help you feel a little better,” Holland says.
“We deal with such a serious subject matter every day here,” Holland says. “So, when we fundraise, I want it to be fun. We try to celebrate the mission of eradicating suicide in our community.”
For tickets and information about Concern Hotline’s 55th Anniversary Party on April 20 check out Humanitix (events.humanitix.com/concern-hotline-55th-anniversary-celebration) or contact Rusty Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org.
For more information about Concern Hotline, visit concernhotline.org.
