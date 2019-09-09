WINCHESTER — Twenty years ago, Concern Hotline held its first Fish Fry to raise money for the nonprofit suicide prevention organization.
Since then, 20,000 pounds of catfish have been fried at the popular annual event, said Concern Hotline Executive Director Rusty Holland.
The 20th Fish Fry was held Friday night at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, with 1,200 pounds of catfish fried up for about 2,250 guests.
The Fish Fry is Concern Hotline’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Friday’s event raised $40,000. Tickets were $20 per person.
When the Fish Fry began two decades ago, 500 people showed up, and there were two deep fryers to cook the catfish. A dozen deep fryers were used on Friday.
In the event’s formative years, Holland said Concern Hotline didn’t use the Fish Fry as a platform to touch on suicide prevention. It just helped create awareness about Concern Hotline, a 24/7 hotline that has provided support, crisis intervention and suicide prevention for people in the Northern Shenandoah Valley for 51 years.
Now, the event is an opportunity to educate people about suicide prevention in addition to raising money and awareness for the organization.
According to a study published Friday by JAMA Open Network, suicide rates in the United States have increased by 41% among adults ages 25 to 64 from 1999 to 2016. The study also found that suicide rates were 25% higher in rural areas in comparison to metropolitan cities.
“It’s about pain, and it’s about ending pain, and it’s about walking away from pain,” Holland said. “Until we can figure out a way to stop that pain, we’re not going to get anywhere with this terrible situation we’re in. It’s an epidemic.”
Concern Hotline receives about 4,000 calls a year. It has 40 trained volunteers who answer calls and serve as compassionate listeners.
“Every phone call we get is a potential suicide call,” Holland said.
Chris Nelson was among the people who attended Friday’s Fish Fry. She currently lives in Japan and was visiting family in the Winchester area. She had never been to the Fish Fry before and won four tickets to go.
Nelson, who is a veteran, has lost several people to suicide who she served with in the military.
Twenty veterans and active duty service members die each day from suicide, according to a 2018 report by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It’s just sad,” Nelson said.
While its mission is serious, Concern Hotline’s Fish Fry is also a chance for people in the community to have a good time.
This year, Junk Food, a band from Northern Virginia, performed at the event, playing popular hits from the 1980s and ’90s. The band also advocates for suicide prevention.
Bill Germelman, a volunteer for the past 20 years at the Fish Fry, was busy frying up catfish.
“It’s fun,” Germelman said. “Rain or shine, it’s a good time.”
