The 24th edition of Concern Hotline’s massive Fryday Fish Fry, presented by Maine Drilling and Blasting, will be held from 4-9 p.m. Friday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook.
Rusty Holland, executive director of the Winchester-based nonprofit organization, says the event focuses on connection and “breaking bread together,” and it's how the crisis and suicide prevention hotline spreads its message about saving lives.
The Fish Fry is also Concern Hotline's largest annual fundraiser. This year's goal is to bring in a minimum of $30,000. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Kids 10 and under are admitted free of charge. The food will be plentiful, thanks to local sponsors and sources.
A thousand pounds of fish will be hand-battered, seasoned and cooked to perfection. And that's just part of the menu.
“Come out and eat dinner with us. We’ll give you A PLATE OF FOOD!” Holland exclaims.
All caps are warranted. He is not joking.
A boatload of local restaurants and businesses have come together to make sure you don’t leave hungry. In addition to fish, the red beans and rice provided by Sodexo will include andouille sausage from Two Fat Butchers.
Glory Days Grill is bringing 700 gallons of coleslaw and plenty of cornbread to share. Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery has been busy baking to ensure everyone gets a cookie. Cork Street Tavern is bringing the condiments. Helping to keep things cool, Sheetz is donating ice.
Virginia Eagle Distributing will make sure you’re not thirsty. Adult beverages also will be available from vendors like The Wine Mill and Old Town Cidery.
If that’s not enough to tip the scales to get you to come, there’s more!
For the first time this year, TBones Restaurant has been grating 150 heads of cabbage to make enough Caribbean Cabbage to feed the crowd. Cooks from Café del Sol plan to help out. And Cheers for Charity, a local nonprofit group that helps community charities, will be scooping Garber's Ice Cream for the kiddos.
Over the years, Holland has heard “so many people say, ‘I don’t like fish.’ Then, they come back every year.” Perhaps that's because of the special seasoning for the fish that's made with House-Autry Seafood Breader. Concern Hotline orders it through Schenck Foods, then dresses it up for the Fryday night crowd. “We spice it up and make it our own — a little Old Bay, a little pepper, a little of this and that,” Holland says with a smile.
But if you truly do not like fish or you just want something different, Claudio’s Pizzeria will have pepperoni and cheese pizzas to please the palette.
If the food isn’t enough to lure you to an early Labor Day celebration to benefit Concern Hotline, Holland hopes that music and games might sweeten the pot. The fairgrounds provides ample room to roam.
“The space we have is incredible,” Holland says. “Working with the fairgrounds has been fantastic. This is our fourth location. We’ve outgrown all previous locations.” Jones Funeral Home’s parking lot was the first locale. Then Concern Hotline used the green space outside of the Our Health complex in downtown Winchester. Following that, the event moved to the Harley-Davidson dealership on U.S. 50 east of Winchester.
If you can't stay for the fun, take-out meals will be available at the Fish Fry.
And there will be plenty of parking, seating and volunteers “working their butts off,” according to Holland, so that you can enjoy your meal. Loads of volunteers, including more than 60 baseball players from Shenandoah University, will be on hand to bus tables, take out the trash, serve the drive-through line, bread fish and do whatever it takes to help people have a good time.
Junkfood, a popular band from Northern Virginia, will spice up center stage with rock music. And to make sure you wear down the tread on your boogie shoes, DJ Sky High will keep you moving when the band takes a break.
Adults can play tailgate games like cornhole, giant Jenga and football ring toss. Children can be-bop around on an inflatable obstacle course and run themselves silly.
At 24 years young, the Fish Fry is also about tradition. People look forward to the September event. It’s reliable, consistent and long-standing, much like the hotline itself. The Fish Fry has fostered friendships and connections throughout the decades and this year should be no different, says Concern Hotline Program Coordinator Charly Franks.
Franks hopes people come away from the Fish Fry feeling “a little bit more sensitive, compassionate and kind.” As program coordinator, Franks is tasked with supporting and training the active listeners who volunteer to staff the hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Concern Hotline is an anonymous community hotline founded in 1968 that’s focused on crisis intervention, suicide prevention and referrals. Franks emphasizes that listeners who answer the phones “really do care.” Concern Hotline currently has about 40 volunteers who have been trained and are ready to take calls.
If you are interested in becoming a crisis line volunteer, the next training for active listeners is scheduled for Sept, 23. Go to concernhotline.org/volunteers for more information.
You do not have to be suicidal to call Concern Hotline, Franks and Holland stress. Anyone in crisis can call at any time. About 90% of the calls the hotline receives are “compassionate listening calls,” according to Franks. About 10% of callers are in “severe crisis,” Holland adds. “We’re there for everyone,” Franks says.” We’re not judging.”
For more information about how to get involved, donate or become an event sponsor, check out concernhotline.org, email rholland@concernhotline.org or call 540-536-1632. Or, better yet, go to the Fish Fry and connect!. For advance tickets, go to events.humanitix.com/concern-hotline-s-24th-annual-friday-fish-fry-celebration/tickets.
If you are in a crisis or contemplating suicide, call Concern Hotline:
- Clarke County, Frederick County and Winchester 540-667-0145
- Shenandoah County 540-459-4742
- Page County 540-743-3733
- Warren County 540635-4357
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.