A revised draft of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) gave the Frederick County Planning Commission pause on Wednesday night
Presented to the panel by county planning staff, this version removed 566 acres previously designated for additional extractive mining north of Brucetown Road and east of Interstate 81.
County staff made the change after gathering feedback from the public. Numerous residents in Clear Brook and Stephenson told officials they were opposed to more mining in the area.
Citing fears of government overreach and expressing concern that the proposed change could impact taxpayers across the county by restricting commerce, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to send the NELUP back to the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee (CPPC), as opposed to recommending it to the Board of Supervisors for consideration.
"We have to be very careful. We don't want to let a hundredth of the population dictate where we go with the plan," said Planning Commission Vice-Chair Roger Thomas (Opequon District). "We also must look at what's good for the county, the future of the county, and what's good for the other 99.9 percent. There are some things in the NELUP where I think we're stepping over our bounds as a government guidance agency."
Over the past year, the county has been reviewing and updating the NELUP, which is a land-use plan that serves as a blueprint for future development on about 21,000 acres in the Clear Brook/Stephenson area in northeastern Frederick County. The NELUP was last updated in 2010.
Following an extensive public comment period, planning staff recently removed 566 acres of additional extractive mining from the map presented to the Planning Commission on Wednesday night. About 80% of respondents were opposed to more mining.
Carmeuse Lime and Stone, an international company, has limestone quarries in the county's northeastern region.
While commission members did not outright reject the plan that was presented, they believe it needs to be sent back to the CPPC.
The acreage previously designated for additional extractive mining is now being considered for two other land-use designations: mixed-use industrial and industrial.
"We're talking about people's livelihoods, both the people commenting and the people who own the land and businesses. When you start saying things like, 'We don't want extractive mining here,' or changing a designation from office to industrial, is that borderlining on taking away a person's rights on that property?" Thomas asked.
Now, the planning staff and the CPPC, whose members are appointed by the Planning Commission, are tasked with revisiting the plan.
The CPPC was the group that added the 566 acres of extractive mining after a request from Carmeuse Lime and Stone. Prior to that, the plan's working group draft, which involved input from citizens, designated the land for non-mining uses.
"I really think staff needs to go back to the CPPC and come up with one plan because, right now, we probably have half the planning commission that doesn't support the plan. I think this should go back to the CPPC, a couple of meetings, see if you can get it worked out," Thomas continued.
Commission member Kay Dawson (Red Bud District) compared the current public input period to others that stymied commercial opportunities in the past. She alluded to the Clorox Company's cat litter plant that some hoped would locate in northeastern Frederick County. It instead opened across the stateline in Berkeley County, W.Va., after the Board of Supervisors voted in 2019 against amending the county's Comprehensive Plan to make it possible for the plant to locate in Clear Brook.
Dawson said she doesn't want the NELUP to have similar impacts.
"I want to prevent another Clorox disaster that should have been a significant addition to our tax base but was tanked. The loss of Clorox was the result of a tiny but very active part of Frederick County that pressured a poor decision onto the rest of us," Dawson said.
The county only solicited input on updating the NELUP from residents in the northeastern corridor.
During the meeting's citizen comment portion, which lasted about 40 minutes, a stream of residents who live near the limestone quarries spoke out against more mining. Their comments were often met with heavy applause.
"Those of us who live on Brucetown Road every single day listen to the quarry, the dust, the dirt, the traffic, the trucks, everything is coming through here," said one man.
"I sit out on my back porch and all I hear are a bunch of rocks tumbling down something y'all approved years ago," he said.
He held an invitation sent by Carmeuse to nearby residents for an upcoming meeting to discuss a rezoning application the company has said it will file with the county before the end of the year. According to the invitation, Carmeuse plans to contribute $1.5 million toward improvements at the intersection of Hopewell Road and U.S. 11; contribute $250,000 to Frederick County Parks and Recreation; contribute $250,000 to Stonewall Elementary School, and contribute $250,000 to Clear Brook Fire and Rescue.
"And I'll say the quarry made it very clear in their mailer. I think we're all adults here: They are trying to buy you. Here's the money they are going to donate to get your approval, to get your vote. And this is a sad, sad day in this county when we can see that you can be bought. Show them that our lives cannot be bought," he said.
Janice Dixon said Carmeuse's quarry operations have affected water levels on her property in Clear Brook. Although wells were once 100 feet-deep, they now must be 500-feet deep because of the volume of water she alleges the company pulls from the aquifer.
Logan Thompson, plant manager at Carmeuse's Clear Brook location, listed the score of donations the company plans to contribute to benefit the community.
"Folks, we look forward to our ability to continue to contribute to the county. We know that there is an impact, but we are here before you wanting to discuss it, saying that we're from this area and we live and work here, too. And we know that rocks are the building block of everything we do and everything we use in our daily lives," Thompson said.
Gary Oates, who serves on the board of Frederick Water, which provides water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers, said he thinks the map the citizen committee generated while working on the NELUP draft should be made the highest priority.
"There's a third map, the citizen's map, the one created by people who actually live up there. I think you need to consider that as a building block, and if you want to make a change, go from there. They (the citizens) ought to have a plan that they can stand by," said Oates.
