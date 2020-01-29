WINCHESTER — On Feb. 28, Winchester Public Schools will host a benefit concert to raise money for a memorial wall at the historic Douglas School that will name all of its alumni.
Richmond-based Soul Expressions Band will perform in Handley High School’s Patsy Cline Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. The band will perform from 8-11 p.m.
About 1,250 tickets are available. Ticket prices range from $20 to $40.
Douglas School, located at 598 N. Kent St., served area African-American students from 1927 to 1966.
The building, which is currently vacant, is slated to be renovated into the school division’s administrative offices. Construction is expected to start later this year.
After the completion of renovation and restoration work, a memorial wall will be placed in front of the building.
Carl Rush, the school division’s equity specialist, estimates the wall will cost about $80,000, but an exact price hasn’t been determined.
He said the memorial wall will help preserve the history of students who attended Douglas School for future generations.
“We’re committed to not losing that story,” he said.
Soul Expressions will play a mix of funk, rock, Motown and today’s pop hits.
“It’s just a fabulous way to bring the community together for such a great cause,” Rush said.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/benefit-concert-for-the-douglas-alumni-memorial-wall-feat-soul-expressions-tickets-90179032915.
