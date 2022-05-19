BERRYVILLE — The Virginia Court of Appeals ultimately will decide, either directly or indirectly, who takes ownership of the Confederate monument outside the Clarke County Courthouse.
In court on Wednesday morning, Clarke County Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden determined the case has gone beyond the scope of the court's authority.
His decision comes following an appeal of a jury's verdict on April 8 to give the county ownership of the monument and the tiny plot on which it stands amid the courthouse grounds on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
The Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry was the monument's original owner, but the group disbanded many years ago. In recent months it couldn't be determined if descendants of members are alive to find out if they're interested in claiming ownership.
Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans also sought ownership of the monument. On May 5, it filed an appeal to the jury's April 8 verdict in circuit court. Robert Mitchell, the county's attorney, then filed a motion to dismiss the appeal.
The camp, Mitchell said in court on Wednesday, was "trying to file an appeal to a case in which they weren't a party."
According to a circuit court document, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in 1928 that based on a state statute, an appeal to a court decision cannot be made "unless the party seeking same is a party to the suit and has been aggrieved by the decree entered."
A copy of the camp's appeal notice was filed with the Court of Appeals, a document shows.
Iden told Glen Franklin Koontz, an attorney for the camp, he will enter a motion to dismiss the appeal in circuit court with prejudice. Basically, that means it's permanently dismissed and cannot be heard in the court again.
"I think the jurisdiction is within the Court of Appeals right now," Koontz told the judge.
Mitchell said in a phone interview that he will file, on the county's behalf, a motion with the state court asserting that Turner Ashby doesn't have the right to appeal. That court then will have 10 days, he said, to file a written notice explaining why it believes the motion shouldn't be considered.
But if the state court grants the motion, "that's the end of it," Mitchell said — the county has the monument.
The granite monument, erected in 1900, has become controversial because of the Confederacy's support for the enslavement of Black people.
Names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County who died in battle during the Civil War are listed on the monument, which is called "Appomattox." Atop it is a statue of an unarmed, downcast soldier.
The county is seeking to develop a master plan for the courthouse grounds that could include other installations interpreting various aspects of the county's history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.