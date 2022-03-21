BERRYVILLE — The Confederate monument outside Clarke Circuit Court went on trial in the case of a Black man wounded in a gunfight with a white deputy in 2019.
In a pre-trial hearing on Monday for shooting suspect Timothy Bias Neal, area public defender Timothy S. Coyne told Judge Alexander R. Iden that the statue of a Confederate soldier makes it impossible for Neal to get a fair trial. He said either the trial must be moved or the statue removed.
“It clearly conveys symbols of white supremacy and it must go,” Coyne said. “The court would never allow a swastika or a Klansman outside the courthouse and those symbols convey the same symbol of white supremacy.”
In the shooting caught on Clarke County Sheriff’s Office police cruiser video on Aug. 5, 2019, now-retired Sgt. Nicholas Donald Chambers is seen calling in Neal’s driver’s license on the cruiser radio. He’d stopped Neal, who was walking in the median of Harry Flood Byrd Sr. Highway (Va. 7). Chambers had responded to a call for an ambulance that Neal made at the nearby Nall’s Farm Market because Neal said he was having trouble walking.
In the video, Neal approaches the cruiser and fires a shot from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol at Chambers from about 30 yards away in an apparent suicide-by-cop attempt. The bullet hit the cruiser’s front bumper. Chambers returned fire and hit Neal in the right arm. Neal, 35, of Herndon, faces several charges including attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
In medical records filed in court last month, Neal said he’d been experiencing paranoia since he was a child and has been using drugs since he was 13 or 14. He’d been using up to 10 grams of cocaine and heroin on a daily basis before the shooting.
“Patient reports that he has been hearing voices telling him to do bad things. To hurt himself and other people,” wrote Stephanie S. Purdy, mental health counselor at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County, after interviewing Neal shortly after the shooting. “He claims he was shooting his gun in the air hoping the police would shoot and kill him. He has been hospitalized several times in Leesburg and Fredericksburg, but reports they have never prescribed him meds.”
However, Monday’s hearing focused solely on the eight-foot granite statue rather than Neal’s mental health. Erected in 1900 during the Jim Crow era, it was among hundreds of mass-produced monuments erected around the South in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It depicts a soldier saddened over the news of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in 1865.
The hearing included testimony from defense witness Karen Cox, a history professor at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. She is the author of “Dixie’s Daughters: The United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Preservation of Confederate Culture,” and “No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice.”
Cox said the statues helped prop up lies that slavery was a benign institution, that the Civil War was about a state’s right to secede from the Union rather than over slavery, and that all Confederate soldiers were noble men fighting for an honorable cause. She said remarks by Confederate veteran and Judge Samuel J.C. Moore at the statue’s dedication praising the Confederacy were typical of rhetoric that is part of the Lost Cause myth. While lynchings and voter suppression of Blacks were the physical manifestation of white supremacy, Cox said the statues were the symbolic representation.
“Most Confederate monuments are placed on courtroom grounds, but it could have been in the cemeteries where most Confederate veterans are buried,” she said. “It’s to send a message of who’s in charge in the county. And that has always been white men.”
Cox said the Lost Cause has successfully whitewashed the Confederacy. Coyne and assistant public defender Daniel F. O’Brien said the racist mentality continues in the county today, making it impossible for Neal to get a fair trial. Coyne cited remarks by Confederate apologists at a Monument Committee public meeting last March. And O’Brien cited a March 9 court filing on behalf of Paul Clark, president of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Turner Ashby Camp #1567. Named after a Confederate general, the group is seeking to take control of the statue and preserve it.
“The Camp’s activities seek to instill in citizens a devotion to, and reverence for, the principles represented by the Confederate States of America and to the honor, glory and memory of those who fought in the war,” O’Brien said, quoting Clark’s written statement. “He represents the entire camp. This is evidence of what people think right now.”
But Anne M. Williams, county commonwealth’s attorney, noted Clark lives in Lee County so he can’t serve on a local jury. In arguing against moving the trial, Williams said 31 of all of the 39 people who spoke at the committee meeting were county residents and some speakers favored moving the statue. She noted the speakers are just a fraction of the 11,714 people eligible for jury duty in the county and Coyne could strike the pro-Confederate speakers from the jury pool.
Regarding moving the statue, Williams said her argument was jurisdictional, not about the statue’s symbolism. Since Iden hasn’t ruled on the civil case in which the county is seeking to take control of the monument, Williams said it remains private, rather than government property. Therefore, she said Iden has no jurisdiction over the statue
“It really boils down to does the court have power outside the courthouse itself,” Williams said. “If the land is private property, then it’s private speech. If the court finds it’s government land, then it’s government [public] speech.”
Iden said he would issue an oral or verbal ruling at Neal’s next court appearance. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 18.
(2) comments
"In the video". I'm pretty sure this is what's going to get him convicted, statue or no statue. The statue has no bearing at all on the case. But leave it to a lib
As the article notes, "Erected in 1900 during the the Jim Crow era, it was among hundreds of mass-produced monuments erected around the South in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It depicts a soldier saddened over the news of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's surrender at Appomattox in 1865." Of course that statue should come down. And, to be honest, it's really ugly.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.