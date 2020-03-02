WINCHESTER — It was a bittersweet but hopeful morning for parishioners at First United Methodist Church on Sunday as they said goodbye to the church building on North Braddock Street where people have worshiped for nearly 100 years.
Sunday marked the last services in the church. The congregation has decided to sell the building and construct a new church on 16.2 acres at 362 Apple Pie Ridge Road in Frederick County. Members hope the new location will enable the congregation to grow. The church has owned the land since 1991. Until the new church is built, the congregation will hold Sunday services in the James Wood Middle School auditorium at 1313 Amherst St.
“The church is not a building, the church is not a steeple, the church is not a resting place, the church is a people,” worshipers sang during the final service at 11 a.m.
The hymn’s words rang true for several longtime church members as they reflected on what it means to leave their house of worship.
Frederick County resident Virginia Stanley has been a member of First United Methodist Church for about 30 years. She moved to the area from California and was visited by a former pastor from the church in her home. That’s when she decided to join.
Stanley said she will miss is the church’s beautiful brick building, where she watched her son get married. Although she will miss the building, she said what matters is that the people are still worshiping together.
“We’re taking everything else with us,” Stanley said. “We’re taking the minister and the people.”
Brenda Dick, 69, of Frederick County, has been a member of the church for more than 40 years.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said about leaving the church building. “It’s a beautiful sanctuary and I’m going to miss it, but I also know that in order to sometimes move forward, change has to happen. That may not make it real easy, but it’s a part of life.”
Vivienne Jackson, 93, of Winchester, has been a member of the church for nearly 50 years. She said she feels optimistic about the move.
“There is a lining, there’s a sunshine. There’s something else coming and we just have to trust the Lord, and I know it’s going to be OK,” she said.
Two services were held on Sunday morning. About 50 people attended the second service at 11 a.m.
“Jesus, steady companion, accompany us, as we enter new territory, the frightening places, the exciting places,” members prayed aloud together. “Those that evoke memories of past spaces, and those that give us hope for the future.”
At the end of the service, several members processed out of the sanctuary holding symbolic church artifacts that they will bring to their new place of worship, including a banner with the church’s name and some favorite children’s toys such as a toy vacuum and a toy truck.”
First United Methodist Church was built in 1922 at 308 N. Braddock St. Maintenance on the aging building and only having 11 parking spaces were among the reasons the congregation decided to relocate.
Designs for the new church call for a single-story, 15,495-square-foot structure with a sanctuary that can hold just over 300 people. The estimated cost is $3.8 million. The congregation plans to use money from the sale of the old church building to help build the new one. The church is listed for sale for $1.6 million.
About 120 people regularly attend services at the church.
The Rev. Will White, who has been the church’s pastor for 11 years, said that while the move is bittersweet, he’s mostly hopeful.
“It’s going to give this church a few hundred more years,” White said.
