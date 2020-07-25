WINCHESTER — Both the House of Representatives and the Senate this week passed legislation to require the removal of Confederate names from military bases and to give military personnel a 3% pay raise.
The House version of the the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act passed Tuesday with a vote of 295 to 125. The Senate version passed Thursday with a 86-14 vote. Both versions of the bill call for $740 billion in spending for the country’s national defense.
Prior to the House vote on Tuesday, the White House issued a statement saying that President Donald Trump intends to veto the legislation in its current form primarily because of the requirement that Confederate names be removed from military bases.
Both the House and the Senate versions, however, have two-thirds majority support to override the president’s veto.
The House Armed Services Committee, which introduced the House version of the bill, said the legislation creates a more inclusive military. It requires the Department of Defense to change the names of all military bases and infrastructure named for individuals who served in the Confederacy within one year and prohibits the public display of the Confederate flag on Department of Defense installations.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, was among those who voted in favor of the bill.
“With this legislation, we’re making critical changes to protect and support all those in uniform, including initiatives to increase diversity and tackle the sexual assault crisis in our military,” Wexton said in a press release.
Wexton authored five amendments to the bill, including ones that support important resource programs for service members and veterans, combat human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and protect the integrity of elections.
