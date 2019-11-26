WINCHESTER — At The Winchester Council of Garden Clubs Flower Show this weekend, Coni King, a member of Colonial Garden Club, received acclaim for her underwater design. She received a ribbon for Designer’s Choice and one for the Award of Design Excellence.
Five local garden clubs — Hawthorne, Glen Burnie, Colonial, Old Fredericktowne and the Little Garden Club — participated in the National Garden Club Standard Flower Show, held at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley.
