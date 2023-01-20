Conservation Easement Authority award

Longtime Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority volunteer Prudence “Prue” Anderson accepts the 2022 Wingate Mackay-Smith Land Conservation Award from the county’s Easement Authority Specialist Alison Teetor (left) and Mackay-Smith during a luncheon at the Millwood Country Club on Jan. 13. Anderson, who lives in Boyce, was honored for her decade of dedicated and enthusiastic service to the authority. Mackay-Smith served as the authority’s first chairperson when it was established in 2002, and she developed the criteria used to value individual easements and created guidelines for accepting properties into the easement program.