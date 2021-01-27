BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors recently approved changes to the county’s conservation easement policies and accepted several new easements.
The county’s part-time lawyer, Robert Mitchell, recommended the changes after the county’s Conservation Easement Authority (CEA) became concerned about allowing vacant parcels being placed into easements to retire all of their remaining dwelling unit rights (DURs).
A conservation easement is a permanent deed voluntarily signed by a landowner placing restrictions on the property’s use. The owner can use the land for farming, sell it or give it to family members, and even build upon it in certain situations. But the property can’t be redeveloped for commercial use. If the land is ever sold or given away, its new owner must comply with the restrictions and cannot legally have them removed.
Members of the authority wanted criteria established to provide an objective standard for situations in which no DURs are retained, Teetor said.
The policy changes were suggested by the county’s part-time attorney, Robert Mitchell. Any parcel placed in a conservation easement with zero DURs now must meet the following criteria:
• A parcel must have no public road access or recorded private easement access; or
• It must have site conditions restricting or eliminating its development potential. Having steep slopes or being in a flood plain are examples.
• Or, it must have other special attributes — such as historic features — that make it appropriate to retire all of its DURs.
• Any parcel placed in an easement with zero DURs must have a survey plat including a statement that the parcel is not a legal building lot and has zero DURs.
Officials say conservation easements are important to help Clarke County maintain its rural landscape while being surrounded by localities more heavily urbanized. More than 25% of the county’s 113,920 acres currently are protected by conservation easements.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently authorized the CEA to close on an easement purchase, already approved by the supervisors, of 214 acres on Smithfield Lane. Owned by RSP Enterprises (Smithfield Farm), the land has four dwellings — one of which is on the National Register of Historic Places — and six DURs to be retired, documents show.
Teetor said the property has been owned by the same family for four generations. She described it as a “working farm.”
“This is one of the best (easement) applications we’ve had,” she said. “It’s really the poster child for conservation.”
The easement’s total appraised value is $647,000, documents show. Of that amount, the landowner is contributing $80,875 and the county is providing $60,375. Other shares are from a Natural Resource Conservation Grant, the Virginia Land Conservation Fund and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The supervisors approved the county’s contribution. They also approved easements for:
• Blue Ridge Hunt, which is contributing 10 acres off Kennel Road. The property contains one house, and its one remaining DUR is to be retired.
• Gerald Staley and Margaret Geisler, who are contributing 42 acres on Bell Lane. Used mainly for pasture, the property has one house and no remaining DURs.
