SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The 17th annual American Conservation Film Festival opens Friday afternoon with a free film screening and culminates with its Encore Award Winners Weekend on Oct. 11-13.
The festival brings together the finest conservation films and filmmakers from around the world and features discussions with scientists and educators, professional workshops, family programming, and social events — all with the mission of engaging, informing, and inspiring its audience through the power of film.
The festival’s most prestigious honor, The Green Fire Award, goes to filmmaker Josh Murphy, whose filmArtifishal explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature to repair itself. A total of eight awards are given in six categories, recognizing the most skillfully produced, enlightening, and compelling films on a range of important issues.
“With nearly 300 film submissions from 44 countries this year, it is truly a challenge to choose less than 15% for the festival. Our selection teams work for six months reviewing and rating films to choose the very best to share with our audience. This year’s line-up offers a diversity of topics, inspiration, calls to action, and yes, even plenty of humor!” said ACFF Executive Director Jennifer Lee in a news release.
In addition to the 39 films, festival-goers will have opportunities to participate in a vegetarian food tasting, hear from filmmakers and film subjects, learn about ways to maintain hope for the environment and take action, discover the wonder of mushrooms, and bring the kids to family films and programs. Attendees are also encouraged to explore Shepherdstown, where a nature-centered yoga class, eco-themed art show and environmentally-focused book display are all taking place on festival weekends at local businesses.
The festival’s trailer, along with trailers for all 39 festival films, can be found on the ACFF website https://conservationfilmfest.org
The Festival Encore Weekend will be held Oct. 11-13 at the Frank Center at Shepherd University, offering a second chance to see all of the seven award-winning films, plus the Audience Choice Award for favorite festival film.
Full festival passes, allowing entrance to all films over both festival weekends are $55; first weekend passes are $40; second weekend passes are $25. Tickets to individual film blocks are also available. Students 18 & younger are admitted free to all films as space allows. Purchase tickets by September 15th and save 10%.
