WINCHESTER — Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners Ltd. plans to construct a $22.75 million 350,000-square foot-warehouse in the Graystone Industrial Park this fall.
The planned warehouse, known as the Graystone 81 Logistics Center, will be located on a 26.5 acre site sandwiched between the CSX Railroad and Snowden Bridge Boulevard, east of the Interstate 81 interchange with U.S. 11. Equus, which bills itself as one of the nation’s leading private equity real estate fund managers, purchased the site from the Graystone Corp. of Virginia on June 17 for $2,666,400.
The site will have a 180-foot truck court, 48 loading docks, 62 trailer spaces, 143 car parking spaces, an Early Suppression Fast Response sprinkler system, LED energy-efficient lighting and close proximity to retail amenities and I-81 Exit 317. The facility will allow enough room for the tenant to store its product up to 32 feet high.
Dan DiLella Jr., senior vice president of Equus Capital Partners, said the company has received interest from several prospective users, though declined to reveal who they are.
DiLella expects construction to start on Oct. 1 and wrap up in the third quarter of 2020. Kinsley Construction will be the general contractor.
