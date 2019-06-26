WINCHESTER — The renovation projects for the historic Douglas School and the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center are slowly becoming a reality Monday after the Winchester School Board approved some measures to move forward with architecture and construction management selections for the projects.
Specifically the Board approved the final selection and pricing for CJMW from Lynchburg to serve as the architect for the conversion of the Douglas School on 598 N. Kent St. into school administration offices. The pricing for design through construction is estimated at $576,000, but may be revised later next year.
In March WPS issued a Request for Proposal Design Services and received nine responses. Four firms were then interviewed by a proposal analysis group in May, with a unanimous recommendation to select CJMW.
VMDO Architects posted a video in December showing a schematic design walk-through of what the Innovation Center may look like.
On Monday night, the School Board approved the recommendation by a proposal analysis group, comprised of two school board members and WPS admin staff, to execute an American Institute of Architects (AIA) Contract (A201) with Howard Shockey & Sons in the amount of $2,122,643 for construction management services of both the Douglas School and Innovation Center renovation projects. The former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St. will transform into the Innovation Center for technical and vocational courses.
The total cost of the two projects together is an estimated $22,265,000. The Innovation Center costs $13,765,000 and $8.5 million for the Douglas School.
A construction schedule for both projects will be developed over the next six weeks, Smith said. Though it's been previously stated by Smith that he hopes the project for the Innovation Center begin in September, a year before the Douglas project. There's also an expectation that each construction project will last between 12-15 months separately.
In separate news, the School Board also approved a one-time 5% bonus payment for cafeteria employees for fiscal year 2019. The funding for the bonus comes from the food service operation, which was profitable by $103,000 at the end of April. The bonus will cost an estimated $34,851.
Unrelated to the bonus, the cost of school lunches were increased by 10 cents and school breakfasts increased by 5 cents by the School Board, as well. Lunches for students went up from $3.05 to $3.15 and breakfasts for students increased from $1.45 to $1.50.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board business meeting at 12 N. Washington Street included Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and School Board members Karen Holman, Richard Bell, Erica Truban and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales. School Board member Mike Birchenough was not present.
