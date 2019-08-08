STEPHENS CITY — Construction on a planned residential redevelopment in Stephens City with up to 55 detached single-family homes and 3,600 square feet of commercial space is slated to begin in October.
Local developer Dave Holliday plans to build the development on three parcels totaling about 17 acres in northern Stephens City. The property is currently owned by local real estate agents Jeff Webber and Robert Boden (under South Frederick LLC). The land is located between Valley Pike (U.S. 11) and Interstate 81, north of the intersection of Walnut Lane and Massie Lane and south of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church.
Patrick Sowers, development director for Dave Holliday Construction, said Holliday plans to purchase the land from Webber and Boden within a few months. On Tuesday night, he told the Stephens City Town Council the goal is begin development of the roads and infrastructure in October. Ryan Homes would start constructing homes in the spring.
According to Sowers, Ryan Homes will buy the lots from Holliday when they are ready to build homes. The pace of the housing development will depend on market demand.
The property was rezoned for residential development in 2016. Plans call for the construction of a public street and access point to the property from Valley Pike and an extension of Massie Lane from its existing terminus at the southern boundary of the property to the northern boundary of the property.
The extension would end in a cul-de-sac at the northern property boundary, with right of way provided to allow for further extension of the roadway by others.
Up to 3,600 square feet of commercial development has been approved, but the proffer statement says fast food restaurants, general retail, gas stations, auto sales and drive-thru facilities are prohibited.
Monetary proffers that Ryan Homes will provide include:
$15,499 per dwelling for capital improvements to public schools that serve Stephens City residents
$442 per dwelling for library capital improvements
$1,373 per dwelling for improvements to Main Street or any other capital facilities identified by the Stephens City Capital Improvement Plan
