STEPHENSON — Construction on Frederick County’s 12th elementary school should be completed by mid-spring, according to Kevin Kenney, the school division’s supervisor of construction.
Exterior work on the new Jordan Springs Elementary School is mostly done, Kenney said on Friday during a tour of the building. Construction began in July 2018.
The $27 million, 82,300-square-foot school is being built on Flyfoot Drive in Stephenson near the Snowden Bridge housing development. When the school opens in August, it will be able to accommodate 508 students.
A 38-foot tall ceiling in the entryway will greet students when they enter the building.
Kindergarten, first grade and second grade classrooms on the first floor will each have their own bathroom. Classrooms for third, fourth and fifth grades, and a small group of second graders, will be on the second floor.
The school also will have a music room, an occupational therapy/physical therapy room and two special education rooms. The art room will have space for a kiln for ceramics projects. The library, or media center, will include a private reading room next to a MakerSpace lab.
But the gym is about half the size of a regular basketball court as a result of budget cuts made to the project in 2017. Those cuts also removed a community room and eight classrooms.
Numerous windows in the classrooms and hallways will ensure the building has plenty of natural light. According to Kenney, incorporating more daylight into the building’s design will help save on energy costs and benefit the well-being of students.
“When a child has got daylight in the right environment, they perform better, their behaviors are better,” said Kenney, noting that classroom ceilings in the building are slanted to maximize daylight.
Last year, former Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School Principal Justin Raymond was tapped to be the principal at Jordan Springs. The school’s colors will be navy blue and teal, and the students will be known as the “wolves.”
In December, the Frederick County School Board unanimously approved updated elementary attendance zones to include Jordan Springs when the 2020-21 school year starts. The plan calls for 178 students from Redbud Run Elementary and 232 students from Stonewall Elementary moving to Jordan Springs. Another 35 students from Stonewall will be moved to Redbud Run. No middle or high school attendance zones were impacted.
