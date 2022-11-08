A project to expand the Frederick County citizens’ convenience site in Gore on Sand Mine Road will begin Nov. 14, according to a press release from the county’s Public Works Department.
During construction, the site will accept only household trash.
Recycled materials can be taken to the Round Hill facility, located at 120 McFarland Road, or to any other neighborhood convenience site in the county. For a list of sites, visit https://www.fcva.us/departments/public-works/landfill-and-solid-waste/citizens-convenience-centers.
Construction at the Gore site is expected to continue for several months. According the release, the completion date will be depend on weather conditions and the availability of utilities.
The Gore facility is being expanded to improve traffic flow, add a surplus trash compactor and replace a series of collection cans. These improvements are slated to improve the speed of refuse processing there.
Residents are encouraged to exercise caution when at the Gore facility during construction.
