WINCHESTER — Collecting data and having a positive mindset will be key to business success in 2021, according to a consultant who spoke to business leaders in the Shenandoah Valley on Thursday morning.
Marc Wilson, a retail industry consultant with the Virginia Small Business Development Center, walked business owners in the region through a presentation on the topic of preparing for the future in a webinar Thursday.
He told those in attendance that focusing on staying open-minded and positive while being attentive to your customers’ needs will go a long way in 2021 and beyond.
“You’re in the business of selling feelings, not product,” Wilson said. “So you have to ask yourself how do you make your customers feel? That’s what they remember. It’s not what they bought, it’s not the product, it’s the experience they had in your store.”
Over the last year as businesses have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of changes have occurred. Moving forward, many of those changes will continue to be in effect.
Wilson predicted at least another year of folks wearing masks and social distancing while vaccines continue to roll out and that federal aid processes will continue while some will still find them to be “confusing and frustrating.” He also said some businesses have been changing the way returns are handled, oftentimes just having to bite the bullet on the product because they will lose money having to sanitize it and resell it.
Those are things that are oftentimes viewed as being out of the control of the business owner. But Wilson said there’s plenty of aspects that can be controlled, like collecting data, being open to change and keeping a positive culture around your business.
Wilson encouraged business owners to take the time to look at numbers, improve websites, look at Facebook and Instagram and learn how to sell on those platforms and improve business.
“You’re dealing with your customers’ data. It’s important that you have a point of sale system that can capture the purchase history of your best customers,” he said. “There’s a group of customers that are near and dear to you and you’re near and dear to them. Capturing data allows you to personalize the shopping experience.”
Wilson said he used to tell brick and mortar stores not to worry about online outside of marketing and “getting found.” But now it’s important to have a website that you can sell on because the consumer is shopping there.
“The consumer has been told the safest way to shop is online,” he said.
He predicted online sales will continue to be more than they’ve ever been for businesses.
For small businesses, passion and personality of the owner drives sales in a local community, and that needs to resonate across your staff, he said.
During his time running clothing stores, Wilson said he used to use the phone to call customers and tell them when a product they would like came in. Now, you can do that today with text messaging and email.
While knowing your customers and your inventory is important, so are the rest of the financial numbers.
Wilson recommended looking at numbers weekly and having regular meetings with stakeholders while being transparent with employees, letting them know what kind of business you need to do to keep operating.
When it comes to finances, Wilson’s advice was to “arrive at your cash flow break-even” — or knowing what kind of revenue you have to have to support your business without having to dip into your savings.
Expenses to consistently know include costs of goods sold, labor, rent or mortgage and fixed costs, he said.
With that comes the acceptance that things will continue to change as businesses continue to navigate the pandemic, which means they must “pivot” to stay alive, Wilson said.
Pivoting, according to Wilson, means finding new products that you can sell or new categories all together that add to the overall revenue of your store based on how the customers’ needs have changed, what’s working and what isn’t working and what voids have been left open in your town.
He said fear of change keeps business owners from doing that.
“The stores that are generational and have been in business for 20 or 30 years are having the most difficulty now because they’ve done it the same way for so long,” he said.
Selling products online is one of the most common pivots over the last year.
Wilson said looking when looking at your website decide if it is convenient, easy and intuitive.
“The first thing people do when they have a problem with a website is leave it,” he said.
Continuing to build relationships while keeping your business model fluid is key, Wilson said, to a successful 2021.
