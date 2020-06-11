BERRYVILLE — Consultants are recommending that Berryville pursue its costliest option for connecting the Clarke County Business Park with Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), saying it will provide the most benefit in the long run.
That option, projected to cost $9.56 million, would involve extending Jack Enders Boulevard into the Smallwood family property just south of the town, perpendicular to Craig’s Run, and onto Smallwood Lane. The lane as well as an existing railroad crossing along it would undergo improvements. Traffic flow in and around in Berryville would improve, and Craig’s Run and surrounding wetlands would be disturbed the least, a study by Prime AE Group Inc. of Fairfax shows.
Various funding sources potentially are available to help cover the cost, the study report shows. They include Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Smart Scale program and revenue sharing funds, Community Development Block Grants and U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service programs.
However, “planning, funding and building the new roadway (extension) will require a multi-pronged and multi-phased approach,” the report states.
For instance, officials must start planning for potential redevelopment of a targeted growth area on Berryville’s south side, mainly on the Smallwood site. The plans then can become part of the town’s comprehensive plan, and zoning can be updated.
“These initial planning steps will allow the roadway to compete for Smart Scale funding and open the potential for grants and investment from private developers,” the report adds.
Smart Scale is a program in which the Commonwealth Transportation Board prioritizes highway projects in deciding which ones will be funded and when, based on available construction funds.
No money so far has been allocated toward the Enders extension project, said Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations.
The full 112-page study is on the town’s website at www.berryvilleva.gov. It will be discussed in detail during a joint meeting of Berryville Town Council and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors at 6:30 p.m. July 14.
Town officials briefly summarized the study during Tuesday night’s council meeting.
In January 2019, the council and the supervisors agreed to have a study done to determine the best way of developing a “southeast collector” road. Factors prompting the study included a desire to eventually expand the fully-developed business park, tractor-trailers having to use East Main Street to enter and exit the park and the need for a collector road system including Hermitage and Mosby boulevards, Fairfax Street and Jack Enders Boulevard. Enders is the main road leading to and from the park.
County and town planners proposed four concepts. Concept A involved extending Enders at the railroad tracks with an at-grade crossing. Concept B involved extending Enders to Smallwood Lane and making improvements to an existing crossing on Smallwood near U.S. 340. Concept C, a combination of concepts A and B, involved extending Enders to U.S. 340 and into a future town growth area identified in the Berryville Area Plan. Concept D involved building a new road without a connection to Smallwood.
The option that Prime AE Group is recommending is a variation of Concepts B & D, Dunkle said.
Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald asked where exactly Enders would intersect with Smallwood. That has not yet been decided, Town Manager Keith Dalton replied.
“I think that would be determined in the hard engineering phase” eventually, Dalton said.
In a phone interview on Wednesday, Dunkle said she doesn’t know if the Smallwood family is interested in selling any of its land — which is in the county but adjacent to the business park — for redevelopment.
The town wants the county to allow it to eventually annex the land, if it’s eventually made available for redevelopment, she said.
At least one family member is aware of the town’s interest in extending Enders through the property, but there haven’t yet been any lengthy discussions with family members, she added.
Prime AE Group took concerns expressed by Norfolk Southern into account in developing its recommendation. Not only the railroad company, but also state statutes, discourage the development of new at-grade railroad crossings, the report shows.
“We’re doing away with the option of creating a new at-grade crossing on Jack Enders” Boulevard and instead aim to upgrade an existing one, Dunkle said. That crossing is near Trip’s Auto Sales and VDOT’s Clarke County road maintenance facility.
The town and county are evenly splitting the $50,000 cost of the consultant’s study.
