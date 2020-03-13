WINCHESTER — City Council has again resurrected a set of proposed bylaws that would govern the panel and the conduct of its members.
This is the third time that Mayor David Smith has attempted to push through the bylaws that he first proposed on June 13, 2017. The document has been repeatedly criticized by council members for its redundancies and overreaching rules and has been whittled down over time from its original 40-page length to its current seven-page version.
Even in its truncated form, problems persist. For example, some councilors noted there are no significant penalties for council members who violate the rules, and a loophole has been created that would make it possible for council’s majority party to censure a councilor from the minority party with a 5-4 vote.
Smith did not explain at Tuesday’s council work session why the proposed bylaws have resurfaced at this time, but it appeared to be linked to the ongoing fallout created when City Manager Eden Freeman took disciplinary action against Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief William A. Garrett on Nov. 22.
In emails sent by Garrett to City Council members on Dec. 8 and Feb. 1, he asked council to investigate Freeman’s “retaliation” against him, claiming he was temporarily suspended from duty after publicly raising concerns about proposed changes to Winchester’s Paid Time Off (PTO) policy for employees.
Those emails and an attached complaint filed by Garrett were obtained by The Winchester Star.
The latest version of the bylaws includes a section called “Personnel Matters Protocol,” which contains the following statement: “Council members shall not discuss personnel issues with any person or entity, media, or agency representative ... or discuss or provide any information or documents regarding past, present, proposed or pending disciplinary actions of any employees unless all such above-listed acts have been authorized by formal action or consensus of the Common Council.”
Any member found to be in violation of the proposed bylaws could be censured, the document states, but censuring would merely be a public reprimand with no effect on a councilor’s ability to participate in meetings and vote on issues.
“To me, it’s not enforceable,” Republican Councilor Corey Sullivan said about the proposed bylaws. “The emperor has no clothes.”
“It’s a guideline, and you have to start somewhere,” said Smith, a Democrat.
The bylaws have been a source of dispute between council’s Democrats and Republicans for nearly three years, and the latest version continues to divide the parties. Council’s five Democrats voted on Tuesday to forward the proposed bylaws for adoption at the body’s next meeting on March 24, while its four Republicans opposed the measure.
One of those Republicans was Bill Wiley, who has been working with Councilor Kim Herbstritt, a Democrat, to refine the latest version of the proposed bylaws. Wiley said the document is still not ready for a final vote, and should be discussed further in a work session before advancing to a formal business meeting.
“It’s not ready,” Wiley said.
The proposed bylaws were not the only issues discussed Tuesday night that related to the disciplinary action taken against Garrett by Freeman. Earlier in the evening, council held a first reading on a proposed amendment that would deny city department heads the option to appeal disciplinary actions taken against them by the city manager, and held a discussion regarding the possible establishment of a grievance committee that could rule on disputes between department heads and the city manager or city attorney.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.