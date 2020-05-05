WINCHESTER — Adam Packham remembers going from door to door, leaving business cards with people while trying to get his business started with just a chop saw and a skill saw that his mom got him for Christmas.
Packham, a veteran who owns Packham’s Home Improvements, shares the same type of story with many veterans who start their own business, and those businesses are being celebrated by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Community Veterans Engagement Board.
The NSV CVEB is running a two-week contest with participating veteran-owned businesses in the region, and the community is encouraged to participate.
Residents are asked to like and follow the NSV CVEB and the veteran business pages and invite friends. Then, they’re to post a picture or check in to the business, tag the NSV CVEB each time you visit the business and comment on the pinned post on the NSV page to receive an entry into a drawing. Multiple entries are allowed.
A winner will be selected after the event ends May 15 to receive a $50 Visa gift card.
Veteran-owned businesses are encouraged to share their business info on the NSV page so residents can check them out.
“We wanted to drive people to remember to shop local,” said Mike Diaz, chairman of the NSV CVEB as well as the mayor of Stephens City. “We just want to remind people that businesses are struggling and what better way to give back to our community than to support a veteran-owned business?”
Several veteran-owned businesses share more than just the aspect of serving our country — they love the region, they said.
“What I am is a proud veteran. Who I am is a person who feels extremely fortunate to own a business in unarguably the most wonderful and desirable places to live and work in the area,” said Dick Kent, who has owned Signet Marketing for over 30 years.
What helps the desirability factor, business owners said, is the community.
“I’ve seen a lot of people pulling together during a very difficult time. This is a tough time for everyone, especially business owners like restaurants, gyms, and physical therapy practices,” said Leslie Hicks, president of the veteran-owned Cardinal Technology Solutions, which opened in the Winchester area about seven years ago. “But everyone seems to be able to do what needs to be done for us to come out on top of this pandemic. I just hope its not too much longer before we can get back to some type of normality.”
Businesses have a newfound resiliency during the pandemic, some owners said. Finding new ways to present products and continuing to grind away with normal day-to-day business has become a hand-in-hand process.
“Thankfully, despite the ongoing economic delay, we are continuing to work and stay busy. Bids are being done remotely. When I do need to visit a customer’s house, we are both wearing masks and maintaining our social distance. I order my materials and pay for them over the phone. My purchased materials are left waiting for me outside the business,” said Packham, who has owned his business since 2009. “I have certainly noticed how our local community has come together to support one another, and how business owners and organizations are generously giving to those in need. It’s an inspiration to see other business owners come up with new and innovative ideas to keep their businesses afloat during these uncertain times.”
And owners are just thankful to be busy.
“I take great pride in being a veteran, in the work I do in my community, and how I operate every aspect of my business,” Packham added. “We are grateful to still operate under these conditions.”
