WINCHESTER — The In-Town and Out-of-Town Miss Honorary Fire and Rescue Chief Contest will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester. Tickets are $5 at the door. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
In-Town Contestants are Alexis Nicole Woodward, McKinze Shayan DeHaven, Kileigh Renee Smallwood, Kaitlyn Dawn Keller, Brittany Danielle Shockey and Courtney Dawn King.
Out-of-Town Contestants are Madison Mae Bowyer, Jenavieve Nevaeh Maldonado and Emma Grace Haycock.
In-Town contestants
• Alexis Woodward is the 16-year-old daughter of Vangie Woodward and the late Kevin Woodward of Stephenson. She is in 10th grade at James Wood High School, where she participates in FFA and achieved all A’s in the first semester of school. She enjoys soccer, pageants and dirt track racing. Alexis plans to graduate with her CNA, pursue a nursing degree and travel as a pediatric nurse. Alexis is sponsored by Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
• McKinze DeHaven is the 16-year-old daughter of Brittney and James DeHaven Jr. of Winchester. She is in 10th grade at James Wood High School, where she is the captain of the JV girls’ basketball team, an active member of FFA and a consistent A/B honor roll student. She raises, trains and shows her animals at the Frederick County Fair. Her ambition is to attend Virginia Tech and become a large animal veterinarian. McKinze is sponsored by Gainesboro Fire and Rescue.
• Kileigh Renee Smallwood is the 19-year-old daughter of Nina Pierce and Jeffery Smallwood of Berryville. She is 2021 graduate of Clarke County High School where she was presented the Inez Brown Team Spirit Award and a 4-sport athlete award. She enjoys spending time with family and strives to be a positive role model. Her ambition is to further her career with the City of Winchester. Kileigh is sponsored by Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
• Kaitlyn Keller is the 16-year-old daughter of Regina Keller and Dwayne Keller, both of Gore. She is in 10th grade at James Wood High School, where she is on the JV softball team. She enjoys deer hunting, bowling, fishing, and riding four-wheelers. She is currently employed at Valley Health in Nutrition Services. Her ambition is to be a military nurse and obtain her EMT. Kaitlyn is sponsored by Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
• Brittany Shockey is the 20-year-old daughter of Julie and John Cain of Middletown. She is a 2021 graduate of Sherando High School. She is a paraprofessional working at an elementary school. She enjoys spending time with her family and her dog. Brittany’s ambition is to obtain her teaching degree with a concentration of special education. Brittany is sponsored by Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
• Courtney King is the 18-year-old daughter of Brandi Malone of Strasburg, VA and Terry King of Stephens City, VA. She is a senior at Sherando High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and Warrior Pride. Courtney enjoys skiing, snowboarding and playing tennis. She is looking forward to graduating from high school, attending college and graduating. Courtney is sponsored by the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Out-of-Town contestants
• Madison Mae Bowyer is the 18-year-old daughter of Toni and Joseph Bowyer of Staunton. She graduated from Staunton High School in 2022 magna cum laude and was the captain of the varsity cheerleading team. Madison is a student at Eastern Mennonite University studying to obtain her bachelor of science degree in nursing. She aims to work as a registered nurse in pediatric oncology unit. In addition, she has raised over $40,000 for childhood cancer. Madison is sponsored by the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company.
• Jenavieve Maldonado is the 18-year-old daughter of Melissa Jackson-Maldonado and Domingo Maldonado, both of Front Royal. She is a senior at Skyline High School. She is a competition and sideline cheerleader, plays softball and tennis and is the wresting manager. Jenavieve enjoys singing, acting, and dancing and would like to pursue a career in film and television. Jenavieve is sponsored by the Front Royal Fire Department.
• Emma Haycock is the 16-year-old daughter of Sarah and Zachary Carper of Woodstock. She is a junior at Central High School, where she is in the biomedical studies program, National Honor Society, HOSA Club Historian, A honor roll, Y-Street member, co-founder of Earthwise club, Interact Club member, GATE student, varsity soccer team, Jr., Teen Miss Shenandoah County Fair 2019-2021. Emma’s ambition is to be a reconstructive plastic surgeon specializing in burn victims. Emma is sponsored by the Woodstock Fire Department.
