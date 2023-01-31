Controlling the bunt

Shenandoah University catcher Brody Pickette, a sophomore, practices his bunt control at Bridgeforth Stadium in Jim Barnett Park during Monday’s spring-like weather. Shenandoah’s opening day is Feb. 11 at home in a double header with Widener University of Chester, Pennsylvania.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

