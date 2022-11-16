BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery occurred at the 340 Fuel Depot at 3355 Lord Fairfax Highway north of Berryville at approximately 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, according to Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office.
Sumption said the store was the victim of the robbery and nobody was hurt during the incident. He said he didn’t know how much, if any, money was taken.
He declined to release further details yet out of concern for jeopardizing the investigation.
Information online shows the store is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
