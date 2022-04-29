A firefighter checks a roof vent, while another rests for a moment, at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 2291 Valley Ave. in Winchester. A cooking fire there was reported shortly after noon on Friday. Smoke and flames were seen coming out of the vent. Winchester Fire Chief Jon Henschel said the blaze didn't spread to the roof. Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Gearhart said the fire was extinguished within minutes of firefighters arriving. There were no injuries, officials said.