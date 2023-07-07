Cool kids

Wyatt Stewart, 5, of Stephens City, exalts in a cooling respite from the 90-degree temperatures Thursday with a visit to the popular splash pad on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester with 44 of his peers from the Abundant Life Church Daycare and Preschool in Stephens City.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

