Cool sailing

Local News
Friday, August 05, 2022
- By Nick Harpold For The Winchester Star
-
- 0
MIDDLETOWN — In promotion of its newly launched drone program, Laurel Ridge Community College hosted a Drone Day on Tuesday to let the community learn more about the new program and allow potential students to try their hand at flying drones.
Thursday, August 04, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees prepaid access to SU’s academic offerings, according to an SU news release.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 1
WINCHESTER — CMA’s Subaru of Winchester on Wednesday received a trophy for the dealership’s efforts providing the most bicycles for children during the local 2021 Toys for Tots fundraiser.
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
- Updated
- 0
A subheadline on Page A1 Tuesday about Valley Health System upgrading its electronic medical record system incorrectly stated that Project Elevate will replace Epic. It will not. Project Elevate is the name of the 16-month process that Valley Health is embarking upon to upgrade Epic.
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 5
WINCHESTER — After a 2½-hour closed session, the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night to appoint John Lamanna as the school division's interim superintendent, effective Monday.
- Star staff report
-
- 0
The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this afternoon (Tuesday) near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
