WINCHESTER — If you need a place to get a break from the heat, the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) is operating a cooling center at Market Street United Methodist Church.
The cooling center opened July 11 and will continue operating until Sept. 2.
Hours are typically noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
But the center also will be open this Sunday because of the sweltering temperatures in the forecast, said WATTS Executive Director Robyn Miller, who explained the center adjusts its schedule based on the weather. If it’s especially hot, the center might open earlier and stay open later.
Daytime temperatures in the 90s are in the forecast through the weekend
Right now, the center is averaging about 25 visitors a day. It has cold drinks, snacks and a TV for people to watch. Lunch is served several days a week.
“It’s just a cool place to sit to cool off from the heat,” Miller said, adding that people can come and go as they please.
For the Winchester area, the National Weather Service is predicting high temperatures of 92 degrees today and 97 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
In comparison, the average high temperature locally for this time of year is around 86 degrees, data on the weather service’s website shows.
No significant chance of rain is in the forecast until Monday.
Some eastern parts of the Mid-Atlantic are under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings. But the weather service hasn’t issued any such alerts for the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
WATTS offered its first cooling center last summer. Established in 2009, the nonprofit organization is best known for the overnight shelter it offers those in need from November to March.
Market Street United Methodist Church is located at 131 S. Cameron St., but the cooling center is accessed from the Cork Street side.
For more information, contact Miller at execdirector@watts-homelessshelter.org or 540-514-7218.
