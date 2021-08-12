WINCHESTER — The Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering a PreventT2 diabetes prevention program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Guided by a trained Extension lifestyle coach, groups of participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.
People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are five to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within five years.
“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Cathy Sutphin, Virginia Cooperative Extension associate director of youth, families and health in a news release. “Virginia Cooperative Extension has responded to this need by bringing diabetes prevention and management programs to the communities we serve. The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of an Extension coach and community peers.”
Participants learn how to eat healthily, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.
Northern Shenandoah Valley’s PreventT2 group will meet online for a year — weekly for the first two months, every other week for four months, and once a month for the last six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s online group setting provides a supportive environment for people facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.
PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The local program will meet online and is available at no cost, thanks to funding provided by the Virginia Department of Health. Forty-nine residents from five counties have already completed the PreventT2, and Virginia Cooperative Extension aims to enroll more participants and offer the program at additional sites across the state.
PreventT2 is based on research showing that people with prediabetes who lost five to seven percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes 58%.
Nationwide implementation of the program could significantly reduce future cases of type 2 diabetes, a severe condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, or loss of toes, feet, or legs.
People are more likely to have prediabetes and type 2 diabetes if they:
Are 45 years of age or older;
Are overweight;
Have a family history of type 2 diabetes;
Are physically active fewer than three times per week; or
Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than 9 pounds.
To participate in the PreventT2 program, you should be 18 years or older, have prediabetes or a history of gestational diabetes, be overweight, and be ready to make changes to your lifestyle to lose weight and improve your health. To learn more about the program, we invite you to submit an interest form at https://virginiatech.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0fkOX5vltYD9WU5?fbclid=IwAR2rtUYbrXLdCJU5oij5QJ_WHZ5yfhKCRgyEFhumYXF1YSAHXtBn7fx07EM.
Those who need further information about enrolling in this program or are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity should contact Vanessa Santiago at vsantiago@vt.edu, 540-665-5699 during business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.