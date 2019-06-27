WINCHESTER — Cooter’s Ice Cream Co. at 29 Weems Lane will not open this summer because the building has been sold, according to the business’s social media posts.
“... it is with mixed emotions that I am informing you that I sold the current Cooterville building on Weems Lane today,” a June 19 Facebook post said. “We are in the market for a new location for an even better Cooterville USA.”
No one from the shop could be reached for comment.
The 1,664-square-foot building on Weems Lane, built in 1955, previously housed another ice cream shop, Da Da’s Ice Cream. The property has an assessed value of $283,700, according to online city tax records. Information about the most recent sale of the property was not listed as of Wednesday.
Cooter’s — an old-fashioned ice shop with outdoor seating that sold Hershey’s brand ice cream out of a window — was opened by Ken “Cooter” Gallman in 2015.
