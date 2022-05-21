GAINESBORO — A Frederick County motorcyclist who police said fled on North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) and Indian Hollow Road on Thursday at over 100 mph was arrested after crashing in a field.
The chase began after a southbound motorcyclist drove past Gainesboro Elementary School at 4651 N. Frederick Pike at 100 mph around 3:20 p.m., according to county Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua S. Avery's criminal complaint. Avery said the motorcyclist continued to ride at 100 mph after spotting his cruiser and made a right turn onto Indian Hollow Road. The rider crossed the double yellow line to pass vehicles and swerved to avoid head-on crashes.
When the rider continued to speed through "S" curves, Avery said he ended the pursuit to due to the danger. He then spotted the motorcyclist and notified a deputy and state police trooper who were at Indian Hollow and North Hayfield roads. When the motorcyclist saw they were waiting for him, he came to a stop in grass, which caused him to fall off the motorcycle.
Police identified the motorcyclist as Tryston Scott Riggleman, 23, of the 4600 block of North Frederick Pike. He was charged with eluding police, two counts of reckless driving, and single counts of driving without a motorcycle license and improper registration.
After being given his Miranda warning against self-incrimination, Avery said Rigglemen confessed. "He admitted to seeing my lights and hearing the siren and stated he ran because of the improper registration," Avery wrote.
Riggleman's driving record includes convictions for reckless driving, failure to control and improper display of plates. He is due in Frederick General District Court at 1:30 p.m. on July 19.
