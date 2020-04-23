WINCHESTER — About $72,000 worth of marijuana plants were seized from a home in the 100 block of Worsham Terrace, and two people were arrested on March 22.
Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said on Wednesday that 24 plants were seized. He said a plant is typically capable of producing up to $3,000 worth of marijuana. The seizure was one of the biggest in the county in recent years.
“In the large scheme of things, that’s a small amount,” Gosnell said. “But for here locally, that’s a pretty good bust.”
The seizure was triggered by a complaint called in at 3:38 p.m. about the odor of marijuana coming from the home. Gosnell said he didn’t know who made the complaint.
In a news release, Gosnell wrote that a man ran out the back door of the home when Sgt. Stephen Gregory arrived there. After he smelled marijuana, Gregory got a warrant and said he found lamps, tents and a ventilation system in an upstairs bedroom of the home, along with the plants.
Bishop Alexander Baker, who police said was the man who ran out of the home, and fellow resident Erin Renee Baker were arrested. They were each charged with manufacturing marijuana and are scheduled to be arraigned in Frederick General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on June 8.
Sales of marijuana for recreational use is legal in 11 states and medical use is legal in 33 states. While recreational use is illegal in Virginia, possession of up to an ounce was decriminalized this month. The penalty is now a $25 fine with no jail time or threat of a criminal record.
