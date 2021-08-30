The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Concern Hotline and the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will host the inaugural Core of the Community Festival from Thursday through Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
It’s three events rolled into one: two are long-standing events — the Valor Awards and Concern Hotline's Fish Fry — while BBQ & Brews is a new event being hosted by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Regional Chamber Director Danita Roble said leaders of the respective organizations thought there would be strength in collaborating rather than holding competing events.
“Before we knew it, we were sitting around a table and saying, ‘This is what our community needs,’” Roble said. “We need to showcase the good things that happen for Winchester, Frederick and Clarke County.”
All festival events will be held underneath a large tent at the fairgrounds located in Clear Brook at 250 Fairground Road off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
The Valor Awards
The Core of the Community Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. Thursday at the fairgrounds with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s 9th Annual Valor Awards, which honors public safety personnel and citizens for extraordinary acts of courage. In July, community members submitted nominations recognizing acts of courage that occurred from July 31, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Roble said winners will be announced at the event.
About 300 to 400 people attend the Valor Awards.
“The Valor Awards will be super special because it’s really a celebration of our first responders,” Roble said. “People come here to Virginia to look at businesses, and one of the things they check for is safety. They are not going to bring their business or their family into an area that isn’t safe. So we pride ourselves as a chamber in the business community to say this is a safe place to work and live and prosper.”
Tickets for the Valor Awards are $50 per person. A table of eight can be purchased by calling the chamber office at 540-662-4118 ext. 11 or registering online at regionalchamber.biz. The program will include dinner featuring barbecue from Shaffer's Market in Middletown and the awards ceremony. Chris & Rosie from Q102 /iHeart Media will serve as emcees, and there will be a special concert from The Chris Darlington Band.
“We are so proud to be able to honor their good work,” Roble said. “There are some really amazing stories this year.”
Concern Hotline Fish Fry
Concern Hotline's 22nd annual Fish Fry will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at the fairgrounds.
Rusty Holland, the nonprofit group's executive director, is planning for approximately 2,300 meals to be served. USA Seafood and Produce is providing 1,300 pounds of fish for the popular event.
The menu will feature battered and fried fish, coleslaw, cornbread, red beans and rice with andouille sausage, cookies, soft drinks and water. The band JUNKFOOD will perform.
For those unable to enjoy their meal at the fairgrounds, there will be a drive-thru option.
Concern Hotline is a crisis and suicide prevention organization serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The Fish Fry is its biggest fundraiser of the year.
Holland said Concern Hotline has experienced an increase in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, 3,250 calls were made to Concern Hotline, up 24% from 2019. Holland said many callers are dealing with depression, anxiety, isolation and suicidal thoughts.
Last year's Fish Fry was drive-thru only because of the pandemic. The fairgrounds will be a new location for the Fish Fry. In previous years it was held at Grove's Harley-Davidson in Frederick County. Holland said while he loved that location, the parking situation was often challenging.
Fish Fry tickets are $25 at the door and $20 in advance. Kids under 10 will be admitted free of charge. The deadline for advance tickets is 4 p.m. Friday.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org.
BBQ & Brews
From 1-9 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds, guests will enjoy BBQ, craft beer, hard cider, bourbon tastings, live music, a cornhole tournament and other tailgate games as part of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's new BBQ & Brews presented by T-Mobile.
During the event backyard grill masters will compete in the Victory Industrial Construction LLC Amateur BBQ Competition. A panel of judges will be on hand sampling beef, pork and chicken prepared by each team. Teams will share their grilling techniques and recipe secrets with spectators. Sampling of competition meats is limited the judges. Judging takes place Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. for chicken, 5 p.m. for pork and 6 p.m. for beef.
The cornhole tournament, which gives participants a chance to win Yeti coolers and personalized cornhole boards, starts at 2 p.m. The fee to compete is included in the BBQ & Brews ticket price. People can register for the game when they order event tickets online at https://www.thebloom.com/bbq--brews.html. The first 30 registrants for the tournament will receive a T-Mobile swag bag.
BBQ and food trucks, along with other vendors, will be on-site throughout the day. Several craft beer breweries and hard cider and bourbon distilleries also will be on hand.
Event tickets include a souvenir glass and a choice of seven craft beer, hard cider or bourbon samples. Craft beer, wine and hard cider will be available for sale for $5 per glass.
Local bands will take the stage at 1 p.m. and will play throughout the day and evening. Bands include:
1–3 p.m. New River Railroad
3:30–5 p.m. Off the Cuff
5:30–7 p.m. Shag
7:30–9 p.m. Sons of Liberty
BBQ & Brews tickets are $25. Non-drinking tickets are $10. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
For more information on the Core of the Community Festival, visit: https://www.thebloom.com/core-of-the-community-festival.html.
(1) comment
Sounds like a fun weekend.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.