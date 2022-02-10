Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg will open a new school on the former campus of the shuttered Middleburg Academy, according to a Sunday announcement by the congregation’s pastor, the Rev. Gary Hamrick.
Hamrick, speaking to the Cornerstone congregation, said the church has a ratified contract to purchase the 90-acre property near Middleburg after recently undergoing a 90-day feasibility study.
The school was purchased last year by Chuck and Stacy Kuhn after the school closed its doors in 2020.
The new school will be renamed Cornerstone Christian Academy, Hamrick said.
“Our mission is to provide a quality Christian education with a Biblical worldview,” Hamrick said. The school will open offering grades K-8 beginning in the fall of 2023 and will add a new grade each year until it offers K-12 grades.
Hamrick cited what he said is the “unraveling of our school system,” including the suspension of Loudoun County Public Schools teacher Tanner Cross, the division’s transgender policy, among other issues, as the reason for the church’s decision to open a school.
“I started to ask myself, what can we as a church do to help build you all up in your faith and to help encourage you in the Lord during these days?” Hamrick said. “What can we do to help rescue parents, students and teachers from the school system and create an environment where students can learn and teachers can teach with a biblical worldview, to help equip the next generation to be strong in their faith.”
Hamrick said the campus has 70,000 square feet of classroom space with a cafeteria, music room and baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields. It also has a gymnasium and a 13,000 square foot administration building. The Academy’s current capacity for enrollment is 500 students and while they have not begun accepting applications, families may fill out an online interest form.
Cornerstone has started fundraising for the project, with hopes of raising an endowment so that students will be able to one day attend the school free of charge.
Before the school can open, Hamrick said there are several upgrades which will need to be completed such as renovating the heating and air conditioning system, as well as bringing the onsite wells and water treatment plant up to “better standards.”
The school will also be hiring a headmaster and faculty members, which will all take time, he said.
“This is a big endeavor, but we think it is well worth it and we think that it is time,” Hamrick said.
For more information, visit cornerstonechapel.net.
