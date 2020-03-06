STEPHENSON — Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday for an addition to its church at 189 Parson Court.
The church was established in 1973 and the original building was constructed in 1981. The congregation now numbers 225 members.
The church has had just two pastors during its 46-year history. The founding pastor was Richard Fosdick. The current pastor is Jeff Dillon.
The new building will be 10,000 square feet and include a new sanctuary that can eventually seat 500. The current sanctuary will become a multipurpose room.
Construction is expected to last eight to 10 months and be completed in late 2020 or the beginning of 2021.
The builder is Zion Church Builders out of Mattawan, Michigan, and the general contractor is Jim Hinze.
The addition will allow the church to grow and to provide programming to reach to the community.
This addition is phase two of three phases. The third phase will be an expansion of another entrance into the church campus, which is off Welltown Road in northern Frederick County.
